From ice pops to smart helmets, here are the best business ideas from ‘Shark Tank India’

Over the past few years, India has witnessed a startup wave as more people have started to pursue entrepreneurship. At a time when a substantial percentage of working professionals are looking forward to starting their own businesses, Shark Tank India‘s debut on SonyLiv couldn’t have been more fortuitous. The show has taken the country by storm. From hilarious memes to interesting business pitches, everyone seems to be discussing Shark Tank India.

10 interesting business ideas featured on Shark Tank India

Modular Utility Electric Vehicles by Revamp Moto

Represented by co-founders Jayesh Tope, Pushkaraj Salunke, and Pritesh Mahajan, Revamp Moto introduced India’s first modular utility platform called Revamp Moto Mitr. Their innovative idea of creating an EV vehicle with utility attachments left the investors on the show impressed. The trio was seeking help to build their brand from the sharks. Their ask was Rs 1 Cr for a 1 percent equity in their company.

Boat co-founder and CMO Aman Gupta made the first offer at Rs 1Cr for a 3 percent equity. Ashneer Grover of BharatPe offered Rs 1.2 Cr for 2.5 percent equity. Soon, Gupta partnered with People Group’s Anupam Mittal to offer Rs 1 Cr at 2 percentage equity. The entrepreneurs closed the deal at Rs 1 Cr for 1.5 percentage equity with Gupta and Mittal.

CosIQ Skincare

It takes something special for a start-up as young as four months old to impress the sharks. CosIQ, founded by Kanika Talwar and her husband Angad is hopeful of becoming a major intelligent skincare brand. All the sharks loved the packaging and quality of their products.

Their products are made from clean ingredients with minimalist formulations, which is also their differentiator. The initial ask was for Rs 50 Lakhs for a 7.5 percent equity in their company. After much negotiation, the couple finally accepted a deal with Vineeta Singh from Sugar Cosmetics and Anupam Mittal for Rs 50 Lakhs against the equity of 25 percent.

Whey protein ice cream by Get-A-Whey

The mother-son duo of Pashmi and Jash Shah made an instant connection with the investors with their excellent presentations skills, articulated responses, and incredible stories. They sought investment of Rs 1 Cr in return for an 8 percent equity to grow their business.

Get-A-Whey is a health-driven ice cream brand catering to millennials. Their ice creams are high in protein, come with zero added sugar, are low in fat as well as low in calories vis-à-vis other ice creams in the market. It is present in Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Surat, Chennai & Delhi-NCR currently. They managed to bag an investment of Rs 1Cr for 15 percent equity. The investors included Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta, and Vineeta Singh.

The Yarn Bazaar

Mumbai-based The Yarn Bazaar aims to organise the unorganized textile industry with their startup. Since 2019, they have clocked a business of more than Rs 230 Cr. Apart from yarn buying and selling, the company also conducts interviews and podcasts with industry experts, thereby adding value to the textile sector.

The company was being represented by Founder and CEO Pratik Gadia, who impressed the sharks with his focused vision. Gadia got a deal of Rs 1 Cr from Lenskart’s Peyush Bansal, Ashneer Grover, Anupam Mittal, and Aman Gupta.

Smart Helmets by Altor

One of the noblest ideas featured on the show, the smart helmets by team Altor resonated with the investor panel. The young team of fresh college graduates came up with a smart helmet, which features a range of useful features. A friend’s tragic demise had led the team on the path to come up with their hero product.

The helmet is GPS-enabled with google maps. When connected to a smartphone via Bluetooth, the helmet can send a notification to the family members of a person who has met with an accident. The helmet featured many other such smart features and impressed the sharks. The team closed a deal for Rs 5 million for a 7 percent equity with Namita Thapar of Emcure Pharma and Aman Gupta.

Ice Popsicles by Skippi Icepops

The first all-shark deal on the show was the one with Hyderabad-based popsicle brand Skippi Icepops. Backed by Kabra Global Products Pvt. Ltd, the F&B brand was represented by the husband and wife duo of Ravi Kabra and Anuja Kabra. The couple were settled in Australia but had to move to India, following the death of Ravi’s father.

They came up with a brilliant idea to manufacture ice popsicles that Indians would instantly relate to, thanks to their childhood nostalgia. All the sharks were impressed with the packaging and taste of their ice popsicles. They also agreed to the fact that there was no other major player in this market in India. The Kabras got an offer from all the five sharks. They closed the deal at Rs 1 Cr for 15 percent equity.

Coconut Based Franchise Model Cocofit

Bengaluru-based Cocofit is India’s first coconut-oriented franchise model. They make everything from coconut shakes to smoothies to sodas to slushes to ice creams. The startup aims to act as a gamechanger in the coconut business across the country and seeks to address issues like hygiene and transportation. The startup was established in 2019 and has successfully opened 31 outlets in 7 states.

They were in the show to seek mentorship to take their business model to the next level, as they had received several franchise requests from across the world. The entrepreneurs Sasi Kanth Visinigiri, Pavan Kumar Seepana & Sunil Kumar Tentu had interestingly asked Rs 5 for equity of 5 percent. They closed the same deal with Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, and Anupam Mittal.

Annie by Thinkerbells Lab

Presented by perhaps the cutest “brand ambassador” in the history of Indian television, Bengaluru-based Thinkerbell Labs’ product Annie aims to make learning braille fun. Apparently the world’s first Braille literacy device, Annie helps visually impaired kids in self-learning Braile. Children can learn, read, and type braille with the help of the device, without the help of a professional teacher.

The device could prove to be a gamechanger for spreading literacy among the blind. The team managed to raise a fund of Rs 1.05 Cr from Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, and Anupam Mittal. The highlight of the presentation, however, was a 10-year-old super cute and intelligent kid Prathamesh Sinha, who demonstrated the product to the investors, leaving all of them in absolute awe.

Healthcare tech startup Keto India

Founded by Sahil Pruthi after going through personal turmoil regarding his mother’s brain surgery, Keto India is the only brand that got a great offer from the investors and yet refused to take it. The healthcare tech startup was started in 2018 by Pruthi. The company provides personalised nutritional plans and support through its app. The sharks were very impressed with the young entrepreneur and loved his business idea.

The startup wants to bust myths surrounding diets and offer customized nutritional support to diabetes, PCOS, and thyroid patients. Ashneer Grover, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, and Aman Gupta joined hands to offer Pruthi Rs 1.6 Cr. The entrepreneur, however, wasn’t willing to go beyond an equity share of 1.25 percent and refused to accept the offer. This left the sharks even more impressed by him.

Organic Dairy Products by Humpy A2 Milk

Started by Vishal Chaudhari, Malvika Gaekwad, and Jaywant Patil, Humpy A2 is a brand that provides authentic organic dairy products in Pune. They specialize in A2-certified milk, which is free from any chemicals. Their initial ask was Rs 75 Lakhs for a 4 percent equity.

The sharks loved their paneer, cheese, curd, and organic milk. While Anupam and Namita backed out of the offer, Peyush Bansal and Mama Earth’s Gazal Alag offered them a joint deal for Rs 75 Lakhs against a 10 percent equity. Soon, Vineeta joined the two and the three investors closed a deal with the entrepreneurs for Rs 1 Cr for a 15 percent equity.

Feature Image courtesy: Sony TV/Facebook