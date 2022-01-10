Legendary comedian and ‘Full House’ star Bob Saget dies at age 65

Bob Saget, the legendary comedian famous for hosting America’s Funniest Home Videos, died on 9 January 2022. He was 65.

Saget was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida.

Cause of death to be determined

Confirming the news, Orange County Sheriff’s office tweeted: “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget.”

According to Entertainment Tonight, the case is under investigation and a cause of death is to be revealed.

Bob Saget, the actor and comedian

Besides hosting America’s Funniest Home Videos from 1989 to 1997, Saget was famous for playing the role of Danny Tanner, a single father of three daughters, in ABC sitcom Full House from 1987 to 1995.

He was on his I Don’t Do Negative stand-up tour of the country.

“Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this shit. Check https://BobSaget.com for my dates in 2022,” Saget tweeted following his performance at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Jacksonville, Florida, on 8 January.

Besides his hosting and acting credits, Saget was also part of a Comedy Central Roast on himself in 2008. He also appeared in the TV series Entourage (2005-2010) and reprised his role of Danny Tanner in Fuller House (2016-20).

