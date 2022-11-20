Binge-worthy K-dramas on Netflix that are sure to tickle your funny bone

If you need a good laugh this weekend, Netflix has your back. From slapstick scenes and quirky characters to bizarre misunderstandings and witty banter – several funny K-dramas on the platform do the comedy genre justice. We round up a few worth adding to your watchlist.

If there’s one thing Korean shows know how to do, it’s elicit a laugh. Irrespective of the overarching genre – thriller or horror – they keep things breezy by sneaking in a bit of comedy. This includes instances of comic book-like fight scenes with a gang of outlaws, romantic chemistry that’s underlined by awkward interactions, and over-the-top consequences of the most everyday decisions. Naturally, these feel-good K-dramas are perfect for when you’ve had a long, winding week. Here’s looking at all the titles that we think are worth a watch.

Check our complete list on K-dramas to watch!

Funny K-dramas to unwind with this weekend

Welcome To Wakiki

This exciting Korean drama follows three different men – an unorthodox actor, a freelance writer, and aspiring director – who run a guest house in Itaewon. The catch? Neither of them have any knowledge about the same. Naturally, they find themselves on the verge of bankruptcy. That is until a single mother and her mysterious baby step through the doors. Expect slapstick humor, bizarre events, and a wacky storyline. Stellar acting performances have also prompted a second season. Need we say more?

IMDb rating: 8.2

Watch here

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

This is a wildly popular K-drama that looks at the life of one Do Bong-Soon – intelligent and gifted with superhuman strength. Her dream? To star in her own video game. Also in the picture is the suave, yet quirky Min-Hyuk, the CEO of a gaming company who’s on the lookout for a personal bodyguard. The two, naturally – albeit begrudgingly, owing to their differing personalities – work together. Over the course of this period, they uncover crimes being committed against women in their neighbourhood. There’s plenty of breezy comedy, peppy dialogues, and refreshingly goofy instances and characters that make for an entertaining watch. We’re talking comical pole dancing and hilariously one-sided fight scenes. Don’t miss out.

IMDb rating: 8.2

Watch here

Hometown Cha Cha Cha

This romantic comedy has a cult-like following in K-drama circles. It features a city-girl dentist Yoon Hye Jun who moves to a seaside village to set up her own practice. There she meets the eccentric and jack-of-all-trades Hong Du Sik. While the former copes with her new life, the latter helps her through it. But not before putting her – unwittingly – through several embarrassingly hilarious instances. All while being involved in several himself. The chemistry between all the characters in the show, the heartwarming yet comedic depictions of lifestyle differences, and witty banter makes this one worth a watch.

IMDb rating: 8.4

Watch here

Suspicious Partner

This courtroom K-drama looks at a prosecutor and a trainee – who meet with an awkward misunderstanding. The former – Noh Ji-wook – is arrogant and feared in the courtroom, but has a soft heart and a tinge of quirk to him. The latter – Eung Bong-hee – is intelligent and fierce, yet a bit naive. The two get caught up in a murky murder case where Bong-hee relies on Ji-wook’s experience to clear her name. Along the way, they banter relentlessly, discovering themselves in the most comical – yet dangerous – situations. The characters are well-written and the storyline is as engaging as they come. Don’t miss out.

IMDb rating: 7.8

Watch here

Don’t Dare To Dream

A weather forecaster named Pyo Na-ri is a weather forecaster who hails from a humble background. She secures a part-time job at a prestigious broadcast network but encounters quite fierce competition once there. To make matters more complicated, she falls for the station’s star news anchor Lee Hwa-shin, who has no interest in her. That is until his best friend Go Jung won falls for her instead. Deemed quite underrated when it comes to comedic K-dramas, this one’s as funny as a show can get. Expect plenty of witty dialogues and hilarious misunderstandings. If that doesn’t get you to add it to your watchlist, we don’t know what will.

IMDB rating: 7.8

Watch here

She Was Pretty

This romantic comedy follows one Kin Hye-jin, who peaked in childhood and is now unpopular. On the flip side is Ji Sung-joon, who was bullied for being overweight when younger but is now successful and conventionally good-looking. The former is reluctant to meet the latter, fearing judgment, and forces her best friend to go in her place instead. Things get complicated when she ends up landing a job at Joon’s magazine. As she begins falling for her editor, she finds herself in a love triangle with another staff member. All while Joon begins to recall who she is. If the plot hasn’t hinted at it already, this one will have you rolling on the floor with laughter. Between awkward instances, romantic developments, and quirky dialogues – you’re bound to be hooked.

IMDb rating: 7.6

Watch here

The Master’s Sun

We’re continuing on our romantic comedy streak, albeit with some supernatural themes. This show follows one fun and kind-hearted Tae Gong-shil who has the unusual ability to see ghosts. Unable to lead a normal life due to this – she fails at jobs and dates spectacularly. Until she meets a handsome CEO Joo Jong-won whose touch drives the otherworldly beings away. However, his arrogance and wary personality have him pegging her as not right in the head. The comedic timing of this show is quite on point. As are the instances between the two leads. Don’t miss out.

IMDb rating: 8.2

Watch here

Mad for Each Other

This light-hearted series looks at an ex-detective with a fiery temper and a quirky woman who’s always managed to tick those around her off. The two head to a psychiatrist to cope with their personality traits, crossing paths quite frequently, to their disdain. Eventually, they try to stay out of each other’s way, only to discover they’re neighbours. If the plot hasn’t given it away just yet, this one’s quite hilarious -, especially as the two, go from being enemies to lovers. You’re bound to be hooked.

IMDb rating: 7.9

Watch here

Which of these funny K-dramas are you lining up this weekend?

All images: Courtesy Netflix