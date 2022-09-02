Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: A look at how Bollywood started the festivities

From Sara Ali Khan to Shraddha Kapoor – 2022 has seen Bollywood celebrities tapping into their spiritual sides, especially this Ganesh Chaturthi. Many have taken to social media to further the festive spirit, offering fans a glimpse of how their homes celebrate the occasion. Here’s all about it.

Scrumptious modaks are populating kitchen tables, vibrant idols line streets and alleyways, and the air sings with the perfume of monsoon. The spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi has gripped the country and how. And Bollywood has embraced it with elaborate ceremonies, glitzy get-togethers, and generous amounts of gratitude. We take a peek at the festivities and more.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Here’s how festivities took hold of Bollywood

Shahrukh Khan

King Khan took to Instagram to wish his fans on the occasion, sharing an image of the idol he’d welcomed home along with his family. He also penned a heartfelt note that read, “the learning is, through hard work, perseverance, and faith in God, you can live your dreams.” He added that the modaks he’d had were delicious.

Dia Mirza

Actress and environmentalist Dia Mirza went the sustainable route this festive season with an eco-friendly idol. She noted that 2022 marked a return to normalcy, with Ganesh Chaturthi being a beautiful day of darshan for her. She further added in her Instagram post, “May Vignana Devta bless us all. As he removes obstacles in our lives and minds may we clear the obstacles in the pathways of elephants.”

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan rang in the celebrations with her mother actress Arpita Singh. The former donned an orange ensemble, complete with gold details and statement accessories. The latter went with a simple beige look and printed dupatta. Sara captioned her post, “Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Ganpati Bappa Morya.”

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan

Celebrity couple Kunal Khemu and Soha Ali Khan were spotted heading to a temple along with their four-year-old daughter on the occasion. Sharing a video of the same on social media, Khemu wished his fans on the occasion, adding, “May lord Ganesha bring happiness, peace, and light into all your lives.” He also shared an image of his daughter painting a ‘tilak’ on his forehead on his Instagram story.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan was spotted seeking blessings at Mumbai’s popular Lalbagucha Raja on the first day of Ganesh Chaturthi, noting that 2022 has been a monumental year for him. He took to Instagram to thank lord Ganesh and state, “Aur hope karta hu aap aagey bhi meri saari mannate aise hi poori karte rahe,” (roughly translated, I hope you continue to answer all my prayers).

Shilpa Shetty

Clad in colour-coordinated traditional attire by designer Punit Balana, Shilpa Shetty rang in the festivities with an elaborate puja. Reports state that her husband, businessman Raj Kundra was spotted bringing home an idol from Lalbauh. Sharing snippets of the celebrations on Instagram, she hailed lord Ganesh. She added, “And he’s back…Ganpatti Bappa Morya, my favourite time of the year.”

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor donned a traditional green Paithani saree with gold motifs for the occasion. The actress took to Instagram to share images of the occasion, which included her enjoying a plate of modaks. She captioned this, “My favourite 10 days of the year,” while wishing her fans on the occasion.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Bollywood’s beloved celebrity couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal attended the annual Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations over at Arpita Khan’s – Salman Khan’s sister – home. The duo colour-coordinated, with the actress sporting a yellow sharara set and the actor donning a yellow kurta-churidar.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan also happened to be present at Arpita Khan’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. He shared a video of the same on his profile, where he’s seen performing the aarti. He captioned this, “Ganpati Bappa Morya.”

Feature image: Courtesy Sara Ali Khan; Hero image: Courtesy Shraddha Kapoor