Home > Culture > Entertainment > Twitterati’s verdict on Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ is out!
Twitterati’s verdict on Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ is out!
Culture
25 Feb 2022 06:02 PM

Twitterati’s verdict on Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ is out!

Sanyukta Baijal
Twitterati’s verdict on Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ is out!
Culture
Twitterati’s verdict on Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ is out!

Alia Bhatt‘s much-awaited film Gangubai Kathiawadi has hit the theatres near you, and the verdict is out! Here’s what the fans have to say. 

Some of those who’ve watched the film took to their Twitter accounts to share their reviews online. While some loved the intensity of the film, many lauded Bhatt’s performance throughout. A user wrote, “SLB HAS DONE IT AGAIN! #GangubaiKathiawadi is a top-notch film! @aliaa08 outdid herself, what a performance @ajaydevgn’s screen presence is the usp! The trailer didn’t do it justice on how good the film is, it’s much more than you expected it to be!”

Meanwhile, another one said, “#GangubaiKathiawadi is a winner for its execution and what it stands for! More Vijay Raaz & a tighter edit would have helped but… The misinformed narrative of #AliaBhatt not being capable enough to pull this off is laughable because she has hit it out of the park.”

Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi reviews

For the unversed, Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on the life of Gangubai Kothewali. She ran a brothel in Mumbai’s red-light area, Kamathipura. Starring Alia Bhatt in the lead, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial also has ace actors like Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Shantanu Maheshwari, and more.

The film was announced in September 2019 and was slated to release on July 30, last year. However, it was postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, before its release, Gangubai Kathiawadi was premiered on February 16, 2022, at 72nd Berlin International Film Festival.

Check out Gangubai Kathiawadi Twitter reviews here:

Featured image: Courtesy YouTube/ PenMovies; Hero Image: Courtesy instagram/@aliaabhatt

alia bhatt alia bhatt ranbir kapoor Gangubai Kathiawadi Twitter review gangubai kathiawadi twitter review
Sanyukta Baijal
Apart from scrunched up paper with recycled aspirations, Sanyukta is also a writer. When not reading or scribbling, she loves playing copious amounts of video games and watch tons of films.
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.