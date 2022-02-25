Twitterati’s verdict on Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ is out!

Alia Bhatt‘s much-awaited film Gangubai Kathiawadi has hit the theatres near you, and the verdict is out! Here’s what the fans have to say.

Some of those who’ve watched the film took to their Twitter accounts to share their reviews online. While some loved the intensity of the film, many lauded Bhatt’s performance throughout. A user wrote, “SLB HAS DONE IT AGAIN! #GangubaiKathiawadi is a top-notch film! @aliaa08 outdid herself, what a performance @ajaydevgn’s screen presence is the usp! The trailer didn’t do it justice on how good the film is, it’s much more than you expected it to be!”

Meanwhile, another one said, “#GangubaiKathiawadi is a winner for its execution and what it stands for! More Vijay Raaz & a tighter edit would have helped but… The misinformed narrative of #AliaBhatt not being capable enough to pull this off is laughable because she has hit it out of the park.”

For the unversed, Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on the life of Gangubai Kothewali. She ran a brothel in Mumbai’s red-light area, Kamathipura. Starring Alia Bhatt in the lead, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial also has ace actors like Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Shantanu Maheshwari, and more.

The film was announced in September 2019 and was slated to release on July 30, last year. However, it was postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, before its release, Gangubai Kathiawadi was premiered on February 16, 2022, at 72nd Berlin International Film Festival.

SLB HAS DONE IT AGAIN!#GangubaiKathiawadi is a top-notch film! @aliaa08 outdid herself, what a performance @ajaydevgn’s screen presence is the usp! The trailer didn’t do it justice on how good the film is, it’s much more than you expected it to be! 4/5 ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/AN0i8M7Q3Q — 22/7 (@iMalfoyRKF) February 25, 2022

#GangubaiKathiawadi is a winner for its execution and what it stands for! More Vijay Raaz & a tighter edit would have helped but The misinformed narrative of #AliaBhatt not being capable enough to pull this off is laughable because she has hit it out of the park. — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) February 25, 2022

M sure this film break all record’s So I just happened to watch FDFS of #GangubaiKathiawadi & my goodness I couldn’t stop praising Alia’s Performance as Gangubai! #GANGUBAIinCinemas — shagun (@Meethi__shagun) February 25, 2022

A fantastic performance !!#GangubaiKathiawadi #AliaBhatt

now watching #GangubaiKathiawadi in a packed theater. haven’t seen this level craze for a women centric movie in a long time. alia bhatt definitely has the biggest audience pull amongst all the actresses working right now. truely a superstar. pic.twitter.com/Sg4wFl8iLA — ϯαηѵεεɾ (@KindaSabrful) February 25, 2022

Soo beautiful & worth watching. Have never seen her before like this , all elegance in those eyes..Pure & Bold Alia Bhatt #FDFS #GangubaiKathiawadi #Gangubai #AliaBhatt @aliaa08 #Review pic.twitter.com/kzQqUpGSZh — Arunima Dhar (@_your_honeybee_) February 25, 2022

#GangubaiKathiawadi is a WINNER … legendary performance by Alia she literally made me speechless … and film making at its best by bhansali … HANDS DOWN TO BOTH … i dont know how many times im gonna watch this … its a SURPRISE!! And alia is coming around 3 here EXCITED ✨ — K (@kabirRKF) February 25, 2022

#GangubaiKathiawadi is Unmissable.#SanjayLeelaBhansali Weaves Magic As @aliaa08 Delivers a Stunning + Award Winning Performance with @ajaydevgn Delivering an Outstanding Performance Yet Again.#GangubaiKathiawadiReview – ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

It Should be at least a Superhit from here. pic.twitter.com/WFwCEMBcPM — Abhishek Parihar (@BlogDrive) February 25, 2022

