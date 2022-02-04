‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ trailer: Alia Bhatt is the mafia Kamathipura and Bollywood needs

The trailer of one of the most highly anticipated films of 2022 is out today. And it looks fierce, intense and made with the finesse Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for.

After facing a delay because of the third wave of the pandemic, Gangubai Kathiawadi will finally see the light of the day with a February 25 release. The film will also have its world premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival.

Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer

Set in a Bhansali set with a vintage colour palette, this is a matriarchal world run by Gangubai Kathiawadi, a brothel owner in the red light area of Kamathipura. But she is more than that. She is also a fierce and fearless politician, with the sole motive of providing a more dignified life for the sex workers and their children.

Alia Bhatt plays the titular role and is unrecognisable as she has flawlessly morphed into the skin of Gangubai Kathiawadi. Forced into this world at a young age, Gangubai goes on to become one of the most powerful figures of the area.

We see Ajay Devgn in a cameo in the Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer, as the notorious mafia don Karim Lala. But the surprises don’t end here. We also see Vijay Raaz and Jim Sarbh in the trailer in pivotal roles. With such a stellar cast that’s helmed by Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi already looks like a major hit.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on Hussain Zaidi’s book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai.