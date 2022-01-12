‘Gehraiyaan’, ‘Project K’, ‘Mahabharata’: Upcoming films of Deepika Padukone to watch

The reigning superstar of India, Deepika Padukone, is one of those names that does not need an introduction. She has carved a niche for herself and earned every bit of the fame she has today.

It would be safe to say that it has always been a treat watching her films. While she was last seen in 83 after a long time, 2022 will see more of her unmatched acting chops in a number of films that are already slated for the year.

Upcoming films of Deepika Padukone

Gehraiyaan

This Shakun Batra venture has been on the cards for a while, and fans were eagerly waiting for this to come out. Starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddharth Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa, the cast shared the teaser on their respective social media handles and took the Internet by storm. Slated for a February 11 release, this film is a mature take on the turbulence of modern love and relationships.

Pathan

Starring Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, this film has already generated a lot of buzz. And how can it not? It brings back the OG Om Shanti Om on-screen pairing of Deepika and the legend himself, SRK. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathan is supposed to be a high-octane action film and went on the floors in November 2020. While the release dates haven’t been announced yet, we can already see a blockbuster in the making.

The Intern

This Hindi remake of the Anne Hathaway-Robert De Niro starrer film of the same name features Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. Also produced by Deepika, The Intern will see the iconic duo of Piku on the screen once again. When the film was first announced, it was supposed to release in 2021, but now it is slated for a summer 2022 release. Deepika had shared the poster of the film on Instagram when Amitabh Bachchan had joined the cast, calling him her “most special co-star”.

Mahabharata

The epic tale of Mahabharata will be told from Draupadi’s point of view in a Bollywood magnum opus, and who better than Deepika Padukone to play the role? Also producing the film, this is her dream project. Talking about why DP decided to back the project, co-producer Madhu Mantena said, “Deepika is not making this film because she is an actor, she is making it because she and I strongly feel that it’s a great story that is to be told from Draupadi’s point of view. We are working hard to put everything together. These projects do take time, and we all know that. These are not small responsibilities, we are looking to create a world which has not been seen before.”

Fighter

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan together for the first time for a film. If that’s not epic, we don’t know what is. Fighter is going to be India’s first aerial action franchise and that has got their fans even more excited. Speaking about the film to India Today, director Siddharth Anand said, “Fighter is a dream project, and I am glad to have someone with Ajit’s (Ajit Andhare, Viacom COO) vision to be partnering this with me. With this film, we aim to put Indian films on the map for action-loving global theatrical audiences who crave spectacle and the big screen experience.” Fighter is scheduled for a Republic Day 2023 release.

Project K

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Project K is an untitled film that features Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. Project K is a sci-fi film produced by Vyjayanthi Movies on a massive budget. As the making of the movie is currently in progress, Vyjayanthi Movies shared a clip from the sets on Twitter, and fans can’t keep calm.

