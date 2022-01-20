‘Gehraiyaan’ trailer: The love triangle we can’t wait to watch on Amazon Prime

The trailer of the much-awaited film Gehraiyaan has been dropped. Starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa as leads, the film focuses on the urban relationship confusions where Deepika, Ananya and Siddhant’s characters are stuck in a love triangle and are struggling to deal with their ‘messed up’ lives.

Along with the rest of the cast, Deepika Padukone took to her official Instagram handle to share the trailer and wrote, “Life, Love and Choices…Get ready to experience it all!… TRAILER OUT NOW!”

Gehraiyaan trailer starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

The trailer opens with 30-something Alisha (Deepika Padukone) fighting with her husband Karan (Dhairya Karwa) as she isn’t feeling happy in her life. She finds herself caught in her monotonous life to make a living since her husband isn’t supportive enough and doesn’t earn anything. Enters Tia (Ananya Panday), Alisha’s cousin and her fiancé Zain (Siddhant Chaturvedi), who have a relatively plush lifestyle with yachts and better money.

The story further unfolds into Zain and Alisha having an affair and how it further creates a clash between them and others as everyone gradually gets to know about the duo. Turning into a love triangle, Gehraiyaan dives deep into the life of the characters as all of them find standing themselves at complex crossroads of life.

Partially produced by Karan Johar, the film is indeed giving Dharma vibes all through. Apart from KJO, Gehraiyaan is backed by Viacom18 Studios in association with Jouska Films. On the other hand, Shakun Batra is the director and one of the makers as well. Meanwhile, talking about the cast, Gehraiyaan also has ace actors like Rajat Kapoor and Naseeruddin Shah in supporting roles.

The film is an Amazon Prime exclusive and will release on the OTT platform on February 11, this year.

Watch trailer here:

All images: Courtesy Instagram/@deepikapdukone and Amazon Prime