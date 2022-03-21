George RR Martin to release ‘Game of Thrones: The Rise of the Dragon’

George RR Martin recently announced the release of Game of Thrones: The Rise of the Dragon, on his personal blog.

Much to the delight of GOT fans, the book that revolves around the Targaryen Dynasty is set to release in October 2022.

As per a report by Yahoo, “The book will feature more than 180 new illustrations of the family and its reign, with an in-depth look at some of the lore of Westeros.”

What we know about Game of Thrones: The Rise of the Dragon

For those wondering about the difference between Game of Thrones: The Rise of the Dragon and Fire & Blood, the author says in his blog, “Think of The Rise of the Dragon as a deluxe reference book, in which Westeros’ most infamous family – and their dragons – come to life in partnership with some truly incredible artists.”

The author adds, “Fire & Blood was scribed as a grandmaesters’ account of events from Aegon Targaryen’s conquest of Westeros through to the infamous Dance of the Dragons, the civil war that nearly undid the Targaryen rule. The Rise of the Dragon will cover the same time period but is written in a more encyclopedic style similar to The World of Ice and Fire. In fact, The World of Ice and Fire authors Elio M. García, Jr. and Linda Antonsson have returned to help with this tome.”

With GOT fans already excited about the ten-episode prequel series House of the Dragon, the book release announcement seems to be an added bonus. The trailer for House of the Dragon was released in 2021 by HBO Max, stating that the first season of the show will be released in 2022. The series is set around 200 years earlier than the current GOT series.

The show stars Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon and Sonoya Mizuno as Prince Daemon’s ally Mysaria.

About Fire and Blood

Released in November 2018, Fire and Blood was quite a success. Amazon describes the book as, “Fire and Blood is the ultimate game of thrones, giving readers a whole new appreciation for the dynamic, often bloody, and always fascinating history of Westeros.”

Hero and Feature Image Courtesy: George RR Martin blog