‘Glass Onion’ review: Netflix film makes murder fun—in a good way

The sequel to Knives Out is a rip-roaring good time with a little murder along the way. Here’s our review of Glass Onion, which is set to release on Netflix on December 23.

Sequels are hard to pull off, especially when the first film was done so well. Top Gun: Maverick proved that a sequel, even after many years have passed since the original, can still be a hit. But with Netflix’s Glass Onion, the challenge director and writer Rian Johnson faced is doing another twisty whodunit with an ensemble cast and still make it feel fresh, fun, and un-formulaic.

Well, strap yourselves in because Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is a hilarious murder mystery that outshines its predecessor.

Glass Onion is a hilarious and twisty murder mystery

While Kenneth Branagh’s Hercule Poirot film series drips with grandeur and a Victorian-era glamour, Rian Johnson decided to fill Knives Out with oddities and kookiness. That’s only been amped up in Glass Onion. Daniel Craig, who in my mind is still James Bond since his run just ended a year ago, reprises his role as the brilliant and eccentric Benoit Blanc. He’s pretty much the antithesis of Bond, clad in a striped ensemble and with his signature twangy Southern accent. Or maybe he’s just James Bond if he was born in Louisiana.

As kooky as Blanc is, he’s joined by the equally, if not even more odd players of this (mis)adventure played by an ensemble cast: Edward Norton as the Musk-archetype billionaire, Kate Hudson as a politically incorrect model, Leslie Odom Jr. as a brilliant scientist, Kathryn Hahn as a Senator, Dave Bautista as a Twitch streamer (seriously), and Janelle Monáe as the slighted former business partner. Along for the ride are Jessica Henwick who plays a personal assistant and Madelyn Cline as a young bombshell girlfriend. All of them converge on a magical Greek island for a murder mystery concocted by Norton’s billionaire character, Miles Bron, except… well, an actual murder is committed. Oh, and Benoit Blanc is also invited despite Bron saying he never sent him an invite. The game’s afoot.

It’s challenging to balance a stellar cast like this, but Johnson is able to make each one have their moment even if it’s brief. However, Kate Hudson’s Birdie is perhaps the one that steals the show the most, while her personal assistant played by Jessica Henwick masterfully plays non-verbal gags that made the theatre laugh. That’s another thing: for a murder mystery, the movie is ridiculously funny. The theatre I was in (because I was fortunate enough to watch a special screening of the film in theatres) was roaring in laughter. But again, Johnson is able to balance mystery, tension, and comedy to a tee.

As if the ensemble cast wasn’t enough, the film also has a slew of surprising yet delightful cameos that would rival a Marvel movie. Keep a look (and an ear) out for these surprise appearances on laptop screens, hot sauce bottles, and clocks that go “dong”.

The cast is just one piece of the puzzle in this whole whodunit. The way Johnson shot certain scenes to elevate the humour or the tension really paid off, a testament to how a shot can elicit a laugh or a gasp from an audience without any action happening. The writing is also on point. In one instance, Blanc tells a character to “buttress” their confidence in him, reminding me and the audience that the word “buttress” is actually still a word. In another, the characters refer to Birdie’s offensive remarks without explicitly mentioning it, proving that you don’t need the shock factor to get a laugh.

But a whodunit isn’t a whodunit without the twists, and my goodness is this film twisty. It subtly plants misdirects and presuppositions in your head only to go down a direction you didn’t even consider. Of course, those who loved the first movie or mysteries in general may think you have a good idea where the film is going to go. Trust me, you don’t, but Johnson does exploit the audience’s assumptions to give you one heck of a good time.

Much like how Blanc is the colourful, Southern, and more convivial version of Bond, Johnson’s Knives Out is the less stuffy, less moustachioed, and kookier version of the Agatha Christie film adaptations (interestingly, Leslie Odom Jr. has played in both worlds). And while murders on a train or on the Nile are intriguing, playing in Johnson’s world is exponentially more fun.

Maybe it’s because Daniel Craig is sporting a somewhat over-the-top yet at the same time pretty accurate Southern drawl. Maybe it’s because it doesn’t take itself too seriously and just wants people to enjoy the ride. Whatever the case, if Glass Onion is an indication of how the next Knives Out films are going to be made (another film has long been confirmed but I’m sure there’s going to be some sort of Benoitverse in the future) then sign me up.

Glass Onion premieres on Netflix on December 23.