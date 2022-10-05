Godfather movie review: Netizens give thumbs up to Chiranjeevi’s mass entertainer

After enthralling fans with a teaser of their song ‘Thaar Maar Thakkar Maar’ last month, superstars Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan are finally seen onscreen in the movie Godfather which has released today. Twitter is abuzz and people are thrilled to see the two megastars come together. The Mohan Raja directorial which has been released in both Hindi and Telugu has opened to rave reviews.

The film, which has released on Dussehra seems to have struck a chord with the viewers. Fans are already calling it a blockbuster and a engaging political action-thriller. It is a perfect Dussehra treat for all the movie buffs. Here’s taking a look at what netizens are saying.

#Godfather A Good Political Action-Thriller that is a faithful remake which sticks true to the core but has changes that keep the proceedings engaging. Megastar and Thaman show all the way. Fine job of making changes without spoiling the core. Good One👍 Rating: 3/5 — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) October 4, 2022

People in the Northern belt are also raving about the Chiranjeevi starrer. The audience believes that Godfather is going to set new records in the film industry. Twitter is in fact trending with #bossisback.

Godfather: All you need to know about Chiranjeevi’s new blockbuster

Helmed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, Godfather is an adaptation of Malayalam movie Lucifer, which starred actors Mohanlal and Manju Warrier. Godfather sees Chiranjeevi portray the role of Bhrama, the son of the state’s chief minister and his mistress. Meanwhile Nayanatara and Satya Dev are seen playing the role of daughter and son-in-law of the chief minister. The film also stars Bollywood’s superstar Salman Khan who appears in a cameo role.

A quick trivia – Salman Khan aka Bollywood’s bhaijaan did not charge a single penny for his cameo in Chiranjeev’s film.

Apart from Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan, the Telugu movie stars Nayanthara, Puri Jagannadh, and Satyadev Kancharana in lead roles among others. The film’s dialogues have been penned by Lakshmi Bhupal while Nirav Shah has lead the cinematography. Meanwhile, Music composer Thaman has composed the film’s music.

Hero Image: Courtesy Screenshot from promo; Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram