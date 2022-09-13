‘GodFather’ promo song is out; Watch Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan’s sassy moves

For the first time ever, Megastar Chiranjeevi and Bollywood’s very own superstar Salman Khan will be seen together in the upcoming film GodFather. If that’s not reason enough to be excited, the blockbuster-in-the-making, GodFather‘s song promo is out and it is as grand as one would have expected!

The makers had released the teaser of the film a few months back that was 1 minute 33 seconds long and it was intriguing, to say the least. This Mohan Raja directorial is slated for a Dusshera release on October 5, and also stars Nayanthara, Saya Dev, Sunil, Samuthirakani and others in pivotal roles.

Earlier in the day, the makers had shared a new poster featuring the two superstars from the film to announce the news. Let’s take a look GodFather’s first song promo.

GodFather song promo out

Titled Thaar Maar Thakkar Maar, the song features two of the greatest megastars from the two massive movie industries in India, Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan. The peppy upbeat number is high on energy and style, which is the trademark of these two stars. The full song will be out on September 15.

Megastar Chiranjeevi earlier shared a glimpse of the much-anticipated flick’s promo on his Instagram handle.

Godfather Teaser

GodFather is the official Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer. In the teaser, we saw Megastar Chiranjeevi making an entry with a blast, quite literally, firing guns. His camaraderie with Salman Khan, who also made a grand entry, was as starry and action-packed as fans expected it to be.

The teaser had also introduced Nayanthara and Satya Dev, who are supposedly playing husband and wife in this upcoming action thriller.

Salman is reportedly making an extended cameo in this out-and-out popcorn-flick as Chiranjeevi’s Godfather, thus bringing the world of Bollywood and Southern cinema together.

Hero Image: Courtesy Screenshot from promo; Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram