Prithviraj and Nayanthara’s latest outing ‘Gold’ is a decent comedy thriller

Culture
02 Dec 2022 07:00 PM

Romaa Daas

Malayalam movie Gold is the talk of the town for not just one reason. From not releasing a single poster or trailer of the film to being directed by a filmmaker to who came to forefront after a seven-year hiatus, Gold was much anticipated by fans. Helmed by Alphonse Puthren of Premam fame, Gold teaser which had released long back had the viewers excited.

Starring Prithviraj and Nayanthara in lead roles, Gold is a comedy thriller. Spanning over a period of four days, Gold follows the life of protagonist Danger Joshi (played by Prithviraj) who purchases a new automobile owing to a marriage alliance. Cut to the day when the vehicle is to be delivered, Joshi finds an abandoned vehicle outside his house which also has a consignment of portable speakers. On finding himself at such an odd situation, Joshi approaches the police for help but isn’t offered any. The vehicle which has been parked for a while at Joshi’s house arouses his interest. Joshi thereby stumbles upon and makes an astounding discovery that the speakers are in fact gold bars. What happens next is a laughter riot as chaos ensues in this comedy of errors.

Apart from the lead actors, Gold also boasts of Sharafudheen, Roshan Mathew, Chemban Vinod Jose, Sabumon, Soubin Shahir, and a few others who are quite popular in contemporary Malayalam cinema.

Gold review: Twitter verdict

The film which was scheduled for a theatrical release in September 2022 was later postponed due to various reasons. Finally, the release date was changed, and the film was released on December 1, 2022. For the unversed, the digital rights of the film were bagged by Amazon Prime Video. So, if you’re thinking enjoying this comical thriller from the comfort of your homes, then you’ll have to wait until it arrives on the OTT platform.

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy IMDb

Romaa Daas

