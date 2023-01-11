Golden Globe Awards 2023: ‘RRR’ wins Best Original Song for ‘Naatu Naatu’ and other major highlights

The 80th Golden Globe Awards is special in many ways. Not only is it the night that kickstarts Hollywood’s annual award season, but this year is also the first time the event is being broadcast on television after 2021. Wondering who are the Golden Globe winners at this year’s event? Keep scrolling.

Celebrating the best works on celluloid and television, the Golden Globe Awards 2023 are presented to the best film and television in 2022. Additionally, Eddie Murphy and Ryan Murphy will be honoured with the Cecil B. DeMille and the Carol Burnett awards, respectively.

In 2023, the award ceremony is being broadcast on a weekday and several controversies have been surrounding it. Last year, it was taken off-air as many celebrities criticised the event for the lack of diversity at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organisation that hosts the gala night. Other cases of alleged corruption and lack of professionalism have also plagued the Golden Globe awards.

Held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, the Golden Globes Awards 2023 is being hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, with several awards being presented by Tracy Morgan, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Billy Porter and Quentin Tarantino.

Indian film RRR by SS Rajamouli has received commendable nominations in two categories along with heavy-weights like Babylon, Top Gun: Maverick, Avatar: The Way of Water and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Major highlights of the 80th Golden Globe Awards 2023

Indian film RRR’s “Naatu Naatu” won in the best song in a motion picture category. MM Keeravani composed the high-energy track from the SS Rajamouli film and the lyrics was penned by Chandrabose. It beat Taylor Swift, Rihanna and Lady Gaga to win the award. This comes as big news as Golden Globe Awards found itself in the midst of controversies over inclusivity and diverse representation in 2022.

The winner for Best Song – Motion Picture is @mmkeeravaani for their song "Naatu Naatu" featured in @rrrmovie! Congratulations! 🎥✨🎵 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/ePaXzJ1AoL — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023

Here are the Golden Globe winners across various categories

Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in any motion picture

Brendan Gleeson for The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan for The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt for Babylon

Eddie Redmayne for The Good Nurse

Ke Huy Quan for Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in any motion picture

Kerry Condon for The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis for Everything Everywhere All At Once

Dolly de Leon for Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan for She Said

Angela Bassett for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Best supporting actor— Television series

John Lithgow in The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce in The Crown

John Turturro in Severance

Tyler James Williams in Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler in Barry

Best original score —Motion picture

Carter Burwell for The Banshees of Inisherin

Alexandre Desplat for Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hildur Guðnadóttir for Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz for Babylon

John Williams for The Fabelmans

Best original song — Motion picture

“Carolina” from Where the Crawdads Sing, Taylor Swift

“Ciao Papa” from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, music by Alexandre Desplat

“Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick, Lady Gaga, BloodPop Benjamin Rice

“Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson

“Naatu Naatu” from RRR, M.M. Keeravani, Chandrabose

Best performance by an actor in a television series — Comedy or musical:

Donald Glover in Atlanta

Bill Hader in Barry

Steve Martin in Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short in Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White in The Bear

Best performance by an actress in a television series — Comedy or musical

Quinta Brunson in Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco in The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez in Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega in Wednesday

Jean Smart in Hacks

Best performance by an actor in a motion picture — Musical or comedy

Diego Calva for Babylon

Daniel Craig for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver for White Noise

Colin Farrell for The Banshees of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes for The Menu

Best performance by an actress in a motion picture — Musical or comedy

Lesley Manville for Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie for Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy for The Menu

Emma Thompson for Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best motion picture — Animated

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Best performance by an actor in a motion picture — Drama

Austin Butler for Elvis

Brendan Fraser for The Whale

Hugh Jackman for The Son

Bill Nighy for Living

Jeremy Pope for The Inspection

Best performance by an actress in a television series — Drama

Emma D’Arcy in House of the Dragon

Laura Linney in Ozark

Zendaya in Euphoria

Imelda Staunton in The Crown

Hilary Swank in Alaska Daily

(Main and feature image: Courtesy Golden Globe Awards/ Twitter)