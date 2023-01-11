Golden Globe Awards 2023: ‘RRR’ wins Best Original Song for ‘Naatu Naatu’ and other major highlights

The 80th Golden Globe Awards is special in many ways. Not only is it the night that kickstarts Hollywood’s annual award season, but this year is also the first time the event is being broadcast on television after 2021. Wondering who are the Golden Globe winners at this year’s event? Keep scrolling.
Celebrating the best works on celluloid and television, the Golden Globe Awards 2023 are presented to the best film and television in 2022. Additionally, Eddie Murphy and Ryan Murphy will be honoured with the Cecil B. DeMille and the Carol Burnett awards, respectively.
In 2023, the award ceremony is being broadcast on a weekday and several controversies have been surrounding it. Last year, it was taken off-air as many celebrities criticised the event for the lack of diversity at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organisation that hosts the gala night. Other cases of alleged corruption and lack of professionalism have also plagued the Golden Globe awards.
Held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, the Golden Globes Awards 2023 is being hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, with several awards being presented by Tracy Morgan, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Billy Porter and Quentin Tarantino.
Indian film RRR by SS Rajamouli has received commendable nominations in two categories along with heavy-weights like Babylon, Top Gun: Maverick, Avatar: The Way of Water and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.
Major highlights of the 80th Golden Globe Awards 2023
Indian film RRR’s “Naatu Naatu” won in the best song in a motion picture category. MM Keeravani composed the high-energy track from the SS Rajamouli film and the lyrics was penned by Chandrabose. It beat Taylor Swift, Rihanna and Lady Gaga to win the award. This comes as big news as Golden Globe Awards found itself in the midst of controversies over inclusivity and diverse representation in 2022.
Here are the Golden Globe winners across various categories
Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in any motion picture
Brendan Gleeson for The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan for The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt for Babylon
Eddie Redmayne for The Good Nurse
Ke Huy Quan for Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in any motion picture
Kerry Condon for The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis for Everything Everywhere All At Once
Dolly de Leon for Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan for She Said
Angela Bassett for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Best supporting actor— Television series
John Lithgow in The Old Man
Jonathan Pryce in The Crown
John Turturro in Severance
Tyler James Williams in Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler in Barry
Best original score —Motion picture
Carter Burwell for The Banshees of Inisherin
Alexandre Desplat for Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Hildur Guðnadóttir for Women Talking
Justin Hurwitz for Babylon
John Williams for The Fabelmans
Best original song — Motion picture
“Carolina” from Where the Crawdads Sing, Taylor Swift
“Ciao Papa” from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, music by Alexandre Desplat
“Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick, Lady Gaga, BloodPop Benjamin Rice
“Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson
“Naatu Naatu” from RRR, M.M. Keeravani, Chandrabose
Best performance by an actor in a television series — Comedy or musical:
Donald Glover in Atlanta
Bill Hader in Barry
Steve Martin in Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short in Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White in The Bear
Best performance by an actress in a television series — Comedy or musical
Quinta Brunson in Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco in The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez in Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega in Wednesday
Jean Smart in Hacks
Best performance by an actor in a motion picture — Musical or comedy
Diego Calva for Babylon
Daniel Craig for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver for White Noise
Colin Farrell for The Banshees of Inisherin
Ralph Fiennes for The Menu
Best performance by an actress in a motion picture — Musical or comedy
Lesley Manville for Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Margot Robbie for Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy for The Menu
Emma Thompson for Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best motion picture — Animated
Inu-Oh
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Best performance by an actor in a motion picture — Drama
Austin Butler for Elvis
Brendan Fraser for The Whale
Hugh Jackman for The Son
Bill Nighy for Living
Jeremy Pope for The Inspection
Best performance by an actress in a television series — Drama
Emma D’Arcy in House of the Dragon
Laura Linney in Ozark
Zendaya in Euphoria
Imelda Staunton in The Crown
Hilary Swank in Alaska Daily
(Main and feature image: Courtesy Golden Globe Awards/ Twitter)