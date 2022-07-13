‘Good Luck Jerry’ poster: Janhvi Kapoor shares a glimpse of her business partners

Janhvi Kapoor has shared a brand new poster of her upcoming film Good Luck Jerry. The unusual poster has piqued our interest and how!

An upcoming dark comedy crime film, Good Luck Jerry is directed by Sidharth Sengupta and produced by Subaskaran Allirajah, Aanand L. Rai and Mahaveer Jain. A remake of the Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila, Good Luck Jerry will premiere on 29 July 2022 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Good Luck Jerry brand new poster

Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram to share the poster of the upcoming film. In the new poster, Kapoor can be sitting at the centre of what seems like a group of thuggish men. If you are confused as to what is happening, she introduces them soon, saying “Miliye mere business partners se.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Earlier, Kapoor had shared two other posters of the film, where she can be seen holding a gun while looking absolutely terrified. While not much is known about the plot of the film, the posters clearly suggest that this is a film dealing with the underworld and crime, with a hilarious take on it. If you’re slightly reminded of Delhi Belly, you’re on the right track.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Apart from Janhvi Kapoor, the film also stars a bunch of acting powerhouses, like Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh. Currently Janhvi is working alongside Varun Dhawan in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming movie Bawaal. She also has Mr And Mrs Mahi in her kitty, where she plays the role of a cricketer.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/Janhvi Kapoor