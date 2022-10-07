Goodbye review: Netizens hail Amitabh Bachchan-Rashmika Mandana starrer

What happens when a Bollywood megastar and Southern heartthrob come together? One expects fireworks and nothing else and that’s what has literally happened. This family comedy drama is nothing regular that you must’ve expected. Starring Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan and South actress Rashmika Mandana, who’s also dubbed as the national crush of India, Goodbye is a heartfelt movie with a generous dose of humour.

With a stellar cast like Neena Gupta, Sunil Grover, Ashish Vidyarthi and more in supporting roles, Goodbye is nothing short of an emotional rollercoaster. The film keeps one hooked till the end with its various shades of grief, satire, and warmth. Here’s a look Goodbye reviews.

Goodbye Twitter reviews

#Goodbye very well connects emotionally, and of course, megastar #AmitabhBachchan proves once again why he is called a legend… pic.twitter.com/q0fReCRITl — MURTUZA IQBAL (@MurtuzIqbal) October 5, 2022

#Goodbye review: a family movie worth watching atleast once . Glad to see @SrBachchan sir taking such roles which are challenging for his age and delivering it really well. #rashmikamandana was just normal at times the screenplay lags but later catches up.Overall decent

2.75/5⭐ — Harminder 🍿🎬🏏 (@Harmindarboxoff) October 6, 2022

#Goodbye made me stare into oblivion and think of the void left by loved ones for hours. Even with its flaws, it makes you feel the emotions and that's important. Here's My Review! 🌻@iamRashmika @SrBachchan @balajimotionpic #Rashmika #GoodbyeOnOct7 https://t.co/A6vqnKDlFn — Shubham Kulkarni (@Shubhamkulkarn9) October 6, 2022

Film critics too praised the entire cast’s nuanced performances. While critics called Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta’s acting riveting, they equally lauded Rashmika Mandana’s Bollywood debut. Both critics and Twitterati hailed Rashmika’s hindi outing and called it decent.

#RashmikaMandanna makes a fine debut in #Bollywood and she looks confident especially in scenes with the great performer like Mr.#AmitabhBachchan. Neena Gupta is treat to watch. Overall a decent entertainer. Do watch with your family. You won’t be disappointed. #GoodByeReview — Aavishkar (@aavishhkar) October 6, 2022

For the uninitiated, the tickets for this movie is being sold at a nominal price of Rs 150 today. This development was confirmed by actor Amitabh Bachchan as well as trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh.

INTERESTING DEVELOPMENT… AMITABH BACHCHAN: 'GOOD BYE' TICKETS AT ₹ 150 ON *OPENING DAY*… Team #GoodBye – starring #AmitabhBachchan and #RashmikaMandanna – have decided to adopt the reduced ticket pricing policy of ₹ 150 [per ticket] on *release day* [7 Oct 2022]… Video… pic.twitter.com/Yotih1NfoH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 3, 2022

Goodbye has been produced under TV czarian Ekta Kapoor’s production house Balaji Motion Pictures. If you’re in mood for a heartwarming ride then look no further. Enjoy this soul-stirring and heartening movie with your loved ones this weekend. We are sure you’d want to hug your close a little tighter and a little longer after watching this touching film.

