Goodbye review: Netizens hail Amitabh Bachchan-Rashmika Mandana starrer
07 Oct 2022 01:13 PM

Goodbye review: Netizens hail Amitabh Bachchan-Rashmika Mandana starrer

Romaa Daas

What happens when a Bollywood megastar and Southern heartthrob come together? One expects fireworks and nothing else and that’s what has literally happened. This family comedy drama is nothing regular that you must’ve expected. Starring Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan and South actress Rashmika Mandana, who’s also dubbed as the national crush of India, Goodbye is a heartfelt movie with a generous dose of humour.

With a stellar cast like Neena Gupta, Sunil Grover, Ashish Vidyarthi and more in supporting roles, Goodbye is nothing short of an emotional rollercoaster. The film keeps one hooked till the end with its various shades of grief, satire, and warmth. Here’s a look Goodbye reviews.

Goodbye Twitter reviews

Film critics too praised the entire cast’s nuanced performances. While critics called Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta’s acting riveting, they equally lauded Rashmika Mandana’s Bollywood debut. Both critics and Twitterati hailed Rashmika’s hindi outing and called it decent.

For the uninitiated, the tickets for this movie is being sold at a nominal price of Rs 150 today. This development was confirmed by actor Amitabh Bachchan as well as trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh.

Goodbye has been produced under TV czarian Ekta Kapoor’s production house Balaji Motion Pictures. If you’re in mood for a heartwarming ride then look no further. Enjoy this soul-stirring and heartening movie with your loved ones this weekend. We are sure you’d want to hug your close a little tighter and a little longer after watching this touching film.

Romaa Daas

