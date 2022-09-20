facebook
Home > Culture > Entertainment > Gujarati film ‘Chhello Show’ becomes India’s official entry for Oscars 2023, netizens react
Culture
20 Sep 2022 08:02 PM

Sreetama Basu

India has sent in its official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 95th Academy Awards. It’s Gujarati film Chhello Show that has made the cut.

The Film Federation of India made the announcement on September 20. Titled Last Film Show in English, the movie is directed by Pan Nalin who also directed award-winning movies like Samsara, Valley of Flowers, and Angry Indian Goddesses. In October 2021, Chhello Show won the Golden Spike at the 66th Valladolid International Film Festival.

Gujarati film Chhello Show makes it to Oscars 2023

Featuring Bhavin Rabari, Richa Meena, Bhavesh Shrimali, Dipen Raval and Paresh Mehta, Chhello Show was globally premiered as the opening film at Robert DeNiro’s Tribeca Film Festival in June 2021.


This coming-of-age drama has won over critics and audiences all around the world. The story is inspired by director Pan Nalin’s own memories of falling in love with the world of cinema as a child in rural Gujarat. The film chronicles a nine-year-old boy who is mesmerised by the magical world of lights, camera, and the film projection room.

Steering through the social pressures of a confined rural world and economic instability, the child keeps pursuing his passion for films with all his devotion, being in oblivion to what he is going to face. A film about films, friends, and food, this is an honest story that revolves around innocence.

The director was overjoyed with this announcement and took to Twitter to express his heartfelt joy.

The Kashmir Files and RRR were the two big films that were most highly anticipated to make it to the Oscars next year. The magnum opus RRR was even released on Netflix around the world to resonate with international media, filmmakers and fans. The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter and congratulated Chhello Show on its humongous success.

However, many people were disappointed as these films did not make the cut and there have been mixed reactions on social media.

Chhello Show is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur’s banner Roy Kapur Films, Jugaad Motion Pictures, Monsoon Films, Chhello Show LLP, and Marc Duale. The film is slated for a theatrical release on October 14, 2022.

Hero Image: Courtesy screenshot from trailer; Featured Image: Courtesy Twitter

 

The Academy Awards Oscars 2023 Chhello Show
Sreetama Basu
A self-proclaimed plant mom, Sreetama finds joy wherever she sees greenery. The list of other things that bring her joy is pretty long, but writing about them is her way of celebrating them. In love with little, inconsequential things, like neatly tucked-in bedsheets and big, significant things, like whole cheesecakes. She dreams of being a baker and writing about food someday.
Food Dining Entertainment
