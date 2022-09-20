Gujarati film ‘Chhello Show’ becomes India’s official entry for Oscars 2023, netizens react

India has sent in its official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 95th Academy Awards. It’s Gujarati film Chhello Show that has made the cut.

The Film Federation of India made the announcement on September 20. Titled Last Film Show in English, the movie is directed by Pan Nalin who also directed award-winning movies like Samsara, Valley of Flowers, and Angry Indian Goddesses. In October 2021, Chhello Show won the Golden Spike at the 66th Valladolid International Film Festival.

Featuring Bhavin Rabari, Richa Meena, Bhavesh Shrimali, Dipen Raval and Paresh Mehta, Chhello Show was globally premiered as the opening film at Robert DeNiro’s Tribeca Film Festival in June 2021.



This coming-of-age drama has won over critics and audiences all around the world. The story is inspired by director Pan Nalin’s own memories of falling in love with the world of cinema as a child in rural Gujarat. The film chronicles a nine-year-old boy who is mesmerised by the magical world of lights, camera, and the film projection room.

Gujarati film Chhello Show has been chosen as India’s submission to the Best International Feature Film category at the 95th Academy Awards.

The Gujarati movie follows young Samay’s pursuit of the 35mm dream. https://t.co/9Yb7E9NmLW pic.twitter.com/kzZa95hHuD — Gujarat Information (@InfoGujarat) September 20, 2022

Steering through the social pressures of a confined rural world and economic instability, the child keeps pursuing his passion for films with all his devotion, being in oblivion to what he is going to face. A film about films, friends, and food, this is an honest story that revolves around innocence.

The director was overjoyed with this announcement and took to Twitter to express his heartfelt joy.

OMG! What a night this going to be! Gratitude to Film Federation of India and thank you FFI jury members. Thank you for believing in Chhello Show. Now I can breathe again and believe in cinema that entertains, inspires and enlightens! @LastFilmShow1 #ChhelloShow #Oscars — Nalin Pan (@PanNalin) September 20, 2022

The Kashmir Files and RRR were the two big films that were most highly anticipated to make it to the Oscars next year. The magnum opus RRR was even released on Netflix around the world to resonate with international media, filmmakers and fans. The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter and congratulated Chhello Show on its humongous success.

A big congratulations to the entire team of #LastFilmShow (Chhello Show) for being selected as India’s official entry. Wishing them the best film award at the #Oscars2023 I thank all the well wishers and specially media which was rooting for #TheKashmirFiles. 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/nNjOe2Fv3D — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 20, 2022

However, many people were disappointed as these films did not make the cut and there have been mixed reactions on social media.

No Oscar entry for #RRR 😭. Gujarati film “Chhello Show” is India’s official entry for 2023. Em Politics raa Samii @HasanFirdausul 🙏🙏. — Sai Mohan ‘NTR’ (@Sai_Mohan_999) September 20, 2022

Gujarati film “Chhello Show” is India’s official entry for Oscars 2023. No Oscar entry for #RRR. Indian Cinema misses a big chance! — MIRCHI9 (@Mirchi9) September 20, 2022

‘CHHELLO SHOW’ is India’s entry for Best International Feature at the Oscars, meaning that ‘RRR’ cannot be nominated in the category. pic.twitter.com/Jt5duft36E — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 20, 2022

Chhello Show is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur’s banner Roy Kapur Films, Jugaad Motion Pictures, Monsoon Films, Chhello Show LLP, and Marc Duale. The film is slated for a theatrical release on October 14, 2022.

