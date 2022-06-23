6 of the highest paid social media influencers in India

Scrolling endlessly on Instagram has become a way of life. Thanks to some content creators, this scrolling takes up hours at a time. These highest-paid social media influencers prove that making content is as lucrative as difficult as it is!

These faces have become synonymous with the platform they belong to. From engaging with their subscribers and followers, to announcing giveaways and the classic Insta reels and stories, these creators leave no stone unturned to create more engagement and bring us something new every day. Their hard work pays off and how! Today we are looking at some of the highest paid social media influencers in India, whose earrings and net worth will put you to shame.

Highest paid social media influencers in India

Varun Aditya

A wildlife photographer, Varun Aditya has 2 million followers on Insatgram at the time of drafting this story. It might not be as big as many of his contemporaries, but the hefty price he charges for each post on Instagram speaks volumes about his popularity. At Rs 8.6 lakh for a single post on his Instagram, he is one of the highest paid social media influencers in India.

Kritika Khurana

Popularly known as @thebohogirl, Kritika Khurana is your regular girl next door who has made it big on social media. With 1.7 million followers, she was named Cosmopolitan’s Influencer of the Year in 2020. Charging between Rs 3.75 lakh for a post and Rs 1 – 3 lakh for a video, she has a net worth of approximately Rs 15 Cr.

Aashna Shroff

With 937k followers on Instagram, she is a fashion and beauty influencer with content that has hundreds of fans online. Shroff takes home about Rs 2.65 lakh per paid post on Instagram. With a net worth of Rs 37 crore, she is one of the highest paid social media influencers in India

Kusha Kapila

The one woman who needs no introduction. Kusha Kapila started content creation as a fun activity at her job at iDiva and became a favourite in no time. It didn’t take her long to leave her job and take up content creation full time and we are so glad! Widely known for her characters of South Delhi aunties and girls, Kusha enjoys an estimated net worth of Rs 20 crores.

Saloni Chopra

An Indian-born Australian actress, model, director, producer and author, Saloni Chopra has appeared in several movies and shows. Living life the wanderlust way with her partner, Chopra has 441k followers wishing they had the life she has. With an estimated net worth between Rs 10-30 crore, she is undoubtedly one of the highest paid social media influencers.

Ajey Nagar aka Carryminati

One of the most popular Youtubers out there, Carryminati is a sensation among youngsters for his unique style of content. Not just that, he is also one of the highest paid social media influencers in India. Earning around Rs 10 lakhs a month from YouTube ad views alone, he also makes about Rs 15-25 lakh a month from superchats and sponsors.

