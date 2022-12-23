From ‘Oh Baby’ to ‘Ye Maaya Chesave’: Highest rated Samantha Ruth Prabhu movies on IMDb

2022 has been the year of South Indian films with movies like RRR, Kantara, and K.G.F 2 becoming the most successful hits of the year. With the many releases, South Indian actors also landed up on everyone’s radar. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who was already a popular name in the industry, became a rage for her performance in her movies including her small stint in Pushpa song o Antava Oo Oo Antava in 2021. The very same year, she made her OTT debut with Family Man Season 2. Her performance in the show as Rajalekshmi “Raji” Sekharan, a rebel leader from the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam, was lauded by the audience immensely.

And just like Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s recent successful films, her debut was also a major hit. She entered the Telugu industry with Gautham Vasudev Menon’s romance film Ye Maaya Chesave (2010). She received a Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut – South and a Nandi Award for her role in the film. She then went on to work on a couple more Telugu films after which in 2012, she did a trilingual romantic drama titled Neethaane En Ponvasantham. The actress was bagging all the major awards every year aleady by now.

She then entered the Tamil industry and was a rage there as well. Her most noted performances include films like Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu (2013), Attarintiki Daredi (2013), Manam (2014), Rabhasa (2014), Anjaan (2014), Kaththi (2014), and 10 Endrathukulla (2014). She bagged nominations for the Filmfare Award for Best Tamil Actress for films like Theri (2016), 24 (2016) and Mersal (2017).

Soon enough she became a bankable name not only in the South Indian industry but in the Hindi industry as well. And while she may not have signed any Hindi films currently, she has many exciting projects in the pipeline. She will be seen in her much-waited film, Shaakuntalam, next. She also has Kushi alongside Vijay Deverakonda in her kitty, which has been delayed after her myositis diagnosis.

So, while you wait for her upcoming movies to arrive, check out the 15 highest ranking films of Samantha Ruth Prabhu on IMDb.

The highest ranking Samantha Ruth Prabhu movies on IMDb