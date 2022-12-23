From ‘Oh Baby’ to ‘Ye Maaya Chesave’: Highest rated Samantha Ruth Prabhu movies on IMDb

2022 has been the year of South Indian films with movies like RRR, Kantara, and K.G.F 2 becoming the most successful hits of the year. With the many releases, South Indian actors also landed up on everyone’s radar. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who was already a popular name in the industry, became a rage for her performance in her movies including her small stint in Pushpa song o Antava Oo Oo Antava in 2021. The very same year, she made her OTT debut with Family Man Season 2. Her performance in the show as Rajalekshmi “Raji” Sekharan, a rebel leader from the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam, was lauded by the audience immensely.
And just like Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s recent successful films, her debut was also a major hit. She entered the Telugu industry with Gautham Vasudev Menon’s romance film Ye Maaya Chesave (2010). She received a Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut – South and a Nandi Award for her role in the film. She then went on to work on a couple more Telugu films after which in 2012, she did a trilingual romantic drama titled Neethaane En Ponvasantham. The actress was bagging all the major awards every year aleady by now.
She then entered the Tamil industry and was a rage there as well. Her most noted performances include films like Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu (2013), Attarintiki Daredi (2013), Manam (2014), Rabhasa (2014), Anjaan (2014), Kaththi (2014), and 10 Endrathukulla (2014). She bagged nominations for the Filmfare Award for Best Tamil Actress for films like Theri (2016), 24 (2016) and Mersal (2017).
Soon enough she became a bankable name not only in the South Indian industry but in the Hindi industry as well. And while she may not have signed any Hindi films currently, she has many exciting projects in the pipeline. She will be seen in her much-waited film, Shaakuntalam, next. She also has Kushi alongside Vijay Deverakonda in her kitty, which has been delayed after her myositis diagnosis.
So, while you wait for her upcoming movies to arrive, check out the 15 highest ranking films of Samantha Ruth Prabhu on IMDb.
The highest ranking Samantha Ruth Prabhu movies on IMDb
Directed by: Sukumar
Cast: Ram Charan Teja, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Aadhi
Release date: 30 March, 2018
IMDb rating: 8.2/10
Synopsis: Chelluboina Chitti Babu (Ram Charan) being to think that his elder brother Chelluboina Kumar Babu’s (Aadhi) life is in danger after they challenge the village president to overthrow his unlawful 30-year-old administration. Samantha is seen essaying the role of Rama Lakshmi, Chitti Babu’s love interest.
Directed by: Vikram K. Kumar
Cast: Akkineni Nageshwara Rao, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Release date: 23 May, 2014
IMDb rating: 8/10
Synopsis: Set in various time periods, the film narrates a story over the course of a hundred years up until 2013. The film’s central theme is rebirth and eternal love. A wealthy businessman, Nageswara Rao (Nagarjuna) bumps into two young adults, Nagarjuna and Priya, who look just like his deceased parents. He tries to bring a young couple (Naga Chaitanya and Samantha) together resembling his deceased parents. And while he is busy with this mission, Chaitanya (Nageswara Rao) attempts to bring him close to a doctor (Shriya Saran) as the duo resemble his deceased parents.
Directed by: Vikram K. Kumar
Cast: Suriya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nithya Menen
Release date: 6 May, 2016
IMDb rating: 7.9/10
Synopsis: Dr Sethuraman (Suriya) creates a time machine that can travel back and forth in time for 24 hours. His evil twin brother Athreya (also played by Suriya) wanting to own the watch tried to kill his brother. Sethuraman manages to escape with his son Mani (Suriya) and hides the watch with his son whom he gives away to a woman he meets at a train station. When all grown up, Mani unravels the truth behind the watch and goes back in time to fix things. During this, he meets Sathya (Samatha), whom he falls in love with.
Directed by: S.S. Rajamouli
Cast: Sudeep, Nani, Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Release date: 6 July, 2012
IMDb rating: 7.7/10
Synopsis: Nani (Nani) falls in love with Bindhu (Samantha). Everything goes wrong when Sudeep (Kiccha Sudeep) enters their life. To get Bindhu, he kills Nani who later gets reincarnated as a housefly. He avenges his death in the most hilarious manner.
Directed by: Gautham Vasudev Menon
Cast: Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Krishnudu
Release date: 26 February, 2010
IMDb rating: 7.7/10
Synopsis: Karthik (Naga Chaitanya) is an engineering graduate who dreams of making films one day. While trying to make his way into filmmaking, he falls in love with his neighbour, Jessie (Samantha Ruth Prabhu). The problem occurs when his father opposes their relationship due to religious differences. The film was released in Tamil as Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa with a different cast.
Directed by: P.S. Mithran
Cast: Vishal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Arjun Sarja
Release date: 11 May, 2018
IMDb rating: 7.6/10
Synopsis: Indian Army Major Kathiravan(Suriya) returns to his village after his psychiatrist Rathi Devi aka Rathi (Samantha) advises him to do so. Upon his return, he learns that his sister’s fiance’s family is demanding them to bear the marriage expenses. He gets a loan to help her sister, only to get duped by the man who helped him get the money. Already dealing with anger issues, Kathiravan sets on a mission to teach the frauds a lesson with the help of Rathi.
Directed by: Srikanth Addala
Cast: Venkatesh Daggubati, Mahesh Babu, Anjali, Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Release date: 11 January, 2013
IMDb rating: 7.5/10
Synopsis: The film revolves around two brothers — Peddodu (Venkatesh) and Chinnodu (Mahesh Babu). The two have very different personalities and are often mocked for being unemployed. They fall in love with Seetha (Anjali) and Geetha (Samantha) respectively, and go through enough drama to finally win their love.
Directed by: Sreenu Vaitla
Cast: Mahesh Babu, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sonu Sood
Release date: 23 September, 2011
IMDb rating: 7.4/10
Synopsis: Ajay Kumar ( Mahesh Babu), a police officer and son of ex-MLA Shankar Narayana (Raj) is on a mission to hunt down his father’s enemies who put him in a coma. He meets Prashanthi (Samantha) during this assignment and falls in love with her.
Directed by: B.V. Nandini Reddy
Cast: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Lakshmi, Rajendra Prasad
Release date: 30 March, 2018
IMDb rating: 7.4/10
Synopsis: Laksmi essays the role of a seventy-year-old woman, Savitri aka Baby who gets a second chance to relive her youth. She gets transported into the body of a 20-year-old girl, Swathi (Samatha). The young lady embarks on a spirited journey of rediscovering herself.
Directed by: Gautham Vasudev Menon
Cast: Nani, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Krishnudu
Release date: 14 December, 2012
IMDb rating: 7.3/10
Synopsis: Varun (Nani) and Nithya (Samantha) are childhood friends who eventually fall in love. The relationship isn’t easy and the movie chronicles the ups and downs of their love story.
Directed by: Trivikram Srinivas
Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Pranitha
Release date: 27 September, 2013
IMDb rating: 7.3/10
Synopsis: Gautham Nanda (Pawan Kalyan) promises his grandfather to reconcile with his estranged daughter Sunanda. Upon entering Sunanda’s family, he meets Sashi (Samantha) who falls in love with him instantly.
Directed by: Vamshi Paidipally
Cast: N.T. Rama Rao Jr., Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Release date: 14 October, 2010
IMDb rating: 7.1/10
Synopsis: Bhoomi’s (Kajal) family is looking for a groom for her but she is not ready to get married. In order to her, Indu (Samantha)makes her boyfriend Krishna (Jr. NTR) act like her lover. However, things take a turn when Bhoomi falls in love with Krishna.
Directed by: Trivikram Srinivas
Cast: Allu Arjun, Upendra, Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Release date: 9 April, 2015
IMDb rating: 7/10
Synopsis: Life takes a turn when a wealthy businessman’s son is forced to leave his life behind and become the sole breadwinner of the family. To make ends meet, he joins a wedding event company for work. He meets Sameera (Samantha) at a wedding. Sameera’s father opposes their relationship because Viraj’s father duped him. He finally wins her back after dealing with a lot of problems.
Directed by: Trivikram Srinivas
Cast: Nithiin, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Anupama Parameswaran
Release date: 2 June, 2016
IMDb rating: 6.8/10
Synopsis: Their meet-cute is adorable but Anand (Nithiin) and Anasuya’s (Samantha) love story is as tragic as it can get. The two meet each other on a train ride, and fall in love with each other eventually. To keep their relationship intact, the duo has to fight against all odds to be together.
Directed by: Gautham Vasudev Menon
Cast: Jiiva, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Santhanam
Release date: 14 December, 2012
IMDb rating: 6.5/10
Synopsis: Varun Krishnan (Jiiva) and Nithya Vasudevan (Samantha) are good friends since childhood. The romance blossoms in school but the couple breaks up in college. Years after when they turn 25, the two meet again and fall in love with each other.
