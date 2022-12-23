facebook
From 'Oh Baby' to 'Ye Maaya Chesave': Highest rated Samantha Ruth Prabhu movies on IMDb
23 Dec 2022 04:00 PM

From 'Oh Baby' to 'Ye Maaya Chesave': Highest rated Samantha Ruth Prabhu movies on IMDb

Ananya Swaroop
2022 has been the year of South Indian films with movies like RRR, Kantara, and K.G.F 2 becoming the most successful hits of the year. With the many releases, South Indian actors also landed up on everyone’s radar. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who was already a popular name in the industry, became a rage for her performance in her movies including her small stint in Pushpa song o Antava Oo Oo Antava in 2021. The very same year, she made her OTT debut with Family Man Season 2. Her performance in the show as Rajalekshmi “Raji” Sekharan, a rebel leader from the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam, was lauded by the audience immensely.

And just like Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s recent successful films, her debut was also a major hit. She entered the Telugu industry with Gautham Vasudev Menon’s romance film Ye Maaya Chesave (2010). She received a Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut – South and a Nandi Award for her role in the film. She then went on to work on a couple more Telugu films after which in 2012, she did a trilingual romantic drama titled Neethaane En Ponvasantham. The actress was bagging all the major awards every year aleady by now.

She then entered the Tamil industry and was a rage there as well. Her most noted performances include films like Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu (2013), Attarintiki Daredi (2013), Manam (2014), Rabhasa (2014), Anjaan (2014), Kaththi (2014), and 10 Endrathukulla (2014). She bagged nominations for the Filmfare Award for Best Tamil Actress for films like Theri (2016), 24 (2016) and Mersal (2017).

Soon enough she became a bankable name not only in the South Indian industry but in the Hindi industry as well. And while she may not have signed any Hindi films currently, she has many exciting projects in the pipeline. She will be seen in her much-waited film, Shaakuntalam, next. She also has Kushi alongside Vijay Deverakonda in her kitty, which has been delayed after her myositis diagnosis.

So, while you wait for her upcoming movies to arrive, check out the 15 highest ranking films of Samantha Ruth Prabhu on IMDb.

The highest ranking Samantha Ruth Prabhu movies on IMDb

Jump To / Table of Contents

1 /15

Rangasthalam 1985
Rangasthalam 1985

Directed by: Sukumar

Cast: Ram Charan Teja, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Aadhi

Release date: 30 March, 2018

IMDb rating: 8.2/10

Synopsis: Chelluboina Chitti Babu (Ram Charan) being to think that his elder brother Chelluboina Kumar Babu’s (Aadhi) life is in danger after they challenge the village president to overthrow his unlawful 30-year-old administration. Samantha is seen essaying the role of Rama Lakshmi, Chitti Babu’s love interest. 

(Image credit: IMDb)

2 /15

Manam
Manam

Directed by: Vikram K. Kumar

Cast: Akkineni Nageshwara Rao, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Release date: 23 May, 2014

IMDb rating: 8/10

Synopsis: Set in various time periods, the film narrates a story over the course of a hundred years up until 2013. The film’s central theme is rebirth and eternal love. A wealthy businessman, Nageswara Rao (Nagarjuna) bumps into two young adults, Nagarjuna and Priya, who look just like his deceased parents. He tries to bring a young couple (Naga Chaitanya and Samantha) together resembling his deceased parents. And while he is busy with this mission, Chaitanya (Nageswara Rao) attempts to bring him close to a doctor (Shriya Saran) as the duo resemble his deceased parents. 

(Image credit: IMDb)

3 /15

24
24

Directed by: Vikram K. Kumar

Cast: Suriya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nithya Menen

Release date: 6 May, 2016

IMDb rating: 7.9/10

Synopsis: Dr Sethuraman (Suriya) creates a time machine that can travel back and forth in time for 24 hours. His evil twin brother Athreya (also played by Suriya) wanting to own the watch tried to kill his brother. Sethuraman manages to escape with his son Mani (Suriya) and hides the watch with his son whom he gives away to a woman he meets at a train station. When all grown up, Mani unravels the truth behind the watch and goes back in time to fix things. During this, he meets Sathya (Samatha), whom he falls in love with. 

(Image credit: IMDb)

4 /15

Eega
Eega

Directed by: S.S. Rajamouli

Cast: Sudeep, Nani, Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Release date: 6 July, 2012

IMDb rating: 7.7/10

Synopsis: Nani (Nani) falls in love with Bindhu (Samantha). Everything goes wrong when Sudeep (Kiccha Sudeep) enters their life. To get Bindhu, he kills Nani who later gets reincarnated as a housefly. He avenges his death in the most hilarious manner. 

(Image credit: IMDb)

 

5 /15

Ye Maaya Chesave
Ye Maaya Chesave

Directed by: Gautham Vasudev Menon

Cast: Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Krishnudu

Release date: 26 February, 2010

IMDb rating: 7.7/10

Synopsis: Karthik (Naga Chaitanya) is an engineering graduate who dreams of making films one day. While trying to make his way into filmmaking, he falls in love with his neighbour, Jessie (Samantha Ruth Prabhu). The problem occurs when his father opposes their relationship due to religious differences. The film was released in Tamil as Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa with a different cast. 

(Image credit: IMDb)

6 /15

Irumbu Thirai
Irumbu Thirai

Directed by: P.S. Mithran

Cast: Vishal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Arjun Sarja

Release date: 11 May, 2018

IMDb rating: 7.6/10

Synopsis: Indian Army Major Kathiravan(Suriya) returns to his village after his psychiatrist Rathi Devi aka Rathi (Samantha) advises him to do so. Upon his return, he learns that his sister’s fiance’s family is demanding them to bear the marriage expenses. He gets a loan to help her sister, only to get duped by the man who helped him get the money. Already dealing with anger issues, Kathiravan sets on a mission to teach the frauds a lesson with the help of Rathi. 

(Image credit: IMDb)

7 /15

Seethamma Vaakitlo Sirimalle Chettu
Seethamma Vaakitlo Sirimalle Chettu

Directed by: Srikanth Addala

Cast: Venkatesh Daggubati, Mahesh Babu, Anjali, Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Release date: 11 January, 2013

IMDb rating: 7.5/10

Synopsis: The film revolves around two brothers — Peddodu (Venkatesh) and Chinnodu (Mahesh Babu). The two have very different personalities and are often mocked for being unemployed. They fall in love with Seetha (Anjali) and Geetha (Samantha) respectively, and go through enough drama to finally win their love. 

(Image credit: IMDb)

8 /15

Dookudu
Dookudu

Directed by: Sreenu Vaitla

Cast: Mahesh Babu, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sonu Sood

Release date: 23 September, 2011

IMDb rating: 7.4/10

Synopsis: Ajay Kumar ( Mahesh Babu), a police officer and son of ex-MLA Shankar Narayana (Raj) is on a mission to hunt down his father’s enemies who put him in a coma. He meets Prashanthi (Samantha) during this assignment and falls in love with her. 

(Image credit: IMDb)

9 /15

Oh Baby
Oh Baby

Directed by: B.V. Nandini Reddy

Cast: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Lakshmi, Rajendra Prasad

Release date: 30 March, 2018

IMDb rating: 7.4/10

Synopsis: Laksmi essays the role of a seventy-year-old woman, Savitri aka Baby who gets a second chance to relive her youth. She gets transported into the body of a 20-year-old girl, Swathi (Samatha). The young lady embarks on a spirited journey of rediscovering herself.

(Image credit: IMDb)

10 /15

Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu
Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu

Directed by: Gautham Vasudev Menon

Cast: Nani, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Krishnudu

Release date: 14 December, 2012

IMDb rating: 7.3/10

Synopsis: Varun (Nani) and Nithya (Samantha) are childhood friends who eventually fall in love. The relationship isn’t easy and the movie chronicles the ups and downs of their love story. 

(Image credit: IMDb)

11 /15

Attarintiki Daredi
Attarintiki Daredi

Directed by: Trivikram Srinivas

Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Pranitha

Release date: 27 September, 2013

IMDb rating: 7.3/10

Synopsis: Gautham Nanda (Pawan Kalyan) promises his grandfather to reconcile with his estranged daughter Sunanda. Upon entering Sunanda’s family, he meets Sashi (Samantha) who falls in love with him instantly. 

(Image credit: IMDb)

 

12 /15

Brindaavanam
Brindaavanam

Directed by: Vamshi Paidipally

Cast: N.T. Rama Rao Jr., Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Release date: 14 October, 2010

IMDb rating: 7.1/10

Synopsis: Bhoomi’s (Kajal) family is looking for a groom for her but she is not ready to get married. In order to her, Indu (Samantha)makes her boyfriend Krishna (Jr. NTR) act like her lover. However, things take a turn when Bhoomi falls in love with Krishna.

(Image credit: IMDb)

13 /15

S/O Satyamurthy
S/O Satyamurthy

Directed by: Trivikram Srinivas

Cast: Allu Arjun, Upendra, Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Release date: 9 April, 2015

IMDb rating: 7/10

Synopsis: Life takes a turn when a wealthy businessman’s son is forced to leave his life behind and become the sole breadwinner of the family. To make ends meet, he joins a wedding event company for work. He meets Sameera (Samantha) at a wedding. Sameera’s father opposes their relationship because Viraj’s father duped him. He finally wins her back after dealing with a lot of problems. 

(Image credit: IMDb)

14 /15

A Aa
A Aa

Directed by: Trivikram Srinivas

Cast: Nithiin, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Anupama Parameswaran

Release date: 2 June, 2016

IMDb rating: 6.8/10

Synopsis: Their meet-cute is adorable but Anand (Nithiin) and Anasuya’s (Samantha) love story is as tragic as it can get. The two meet each other on a train ride, and fall in love with each other eventually. To keep their relationship intact, the duo has to fight against all odds to be together. 

(Image credit: IMDb)

15 /15

Neethaane En Ponvasantham
Neethaane En Ponvasantham

Directed by: Gautham Vasudev Menon

Cast: Jiiva, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Santhanam

Release date: 14 December, 2012

IMDb rating: 6.5/10

Synopsis: Varun Krishnan (Jiiva) and Nithya Vasudevan (Samantha) are good friends since childhood. The romance blossoms in school but the couple breaks up in college. Years after when they turn 25, the two meet again and fall in love with each other.

(Image credit: IMDb)

 

Hero & Feature Image: Courtesy Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

IMDb top movies Samantha Prabhu
Ananya Swaroop

Cinema has always fascinated Ananya, so much that she got a degree in media to know more about it. She has worked for magazines like Man's World India and CineBlitz as an entertainment writer. When not writing about films and celebrities, she likes to travel to new places or try new cuisines. Travel and Food are her latest interests and she is looking forward to explore these further.

   
