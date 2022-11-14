Happy Children’s Day: Six Hindi movies with child protagonists

With its myriad of films, Bollywood has something for everyone. These movies with child protagonists prove that age is just a number if you have got acting skills.

These child actors were not just extras or supporting cast in these films, they took the responsibility of carrying the film on their shoulders and delivered a refreshing watch. From light, feel-good movies to movies with a social message, these child actors did it with such finesse that they became our favourites in no time. Today we are looking at some of these films that belonged to these child actors.

Hindi movies with child protagonists

Taare Zameen Par

Directed by Aamir Khan, child actor Darsheel Safary was a whole mood! His portrayal of Ishaan Awasthi resonated not just with kids, but also with parents. Being lazy, not standing up to parents’ expectations in a fiercely competitive world, being the black sheep when the other sibling is a perfect template of the ideal child, this was a Hindi movie with a child protagonist that made us all take notice and dig deep as to where we went so wrong as a society.

Stanley Ka Dabba

Directed by Amol Gupte and starring his son Partho Gupte as Stanley, this is the story of a fourth grader who is known for not bringing his lunchbox to school, unlike his fellow classmates and the Hindi teacher, who eyes all the kids’ lunchboxes. This humorous light watch won the National Film Award for Best Child Artist in 2012.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

2105 belonged to child actor Harshaali Malhotra for her portrayal of Munni in this Salman Khan blockbuster. Written and directed by Kabir Khan, the film also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Kareena Kapoor Khan. This Hindi movie with a child protagonist is about a Hanuman devotee, who embarks on a journey to take a mute six-year-old Pakistani child Shahida, separated in India from her mother, back to her hometown.

The Blue Umbrella

Based on the 1980 novel The Blue Umbrella by Ruskin Bond, the story revolves around a nine-year-old girl named Biniya, who lives with her mother and elder brother and the only shopkeeper in a village in Himachal Pradesh. One day while herding her family cows, Biniya comes across a blue Japanese umbrella that belonged to a group of tourists, and she trades it for her bear claw necklace. That is when she becomes famous in the village for being the only person with such a fancy umbrella.

Makdee

Even with a stellar cast including the likes of Shabana Azmi, it was child actor Shweta Basu Prasad who grabbed the spotlight in this horror comedy by Vishal Bharadwaj. Her performance in the film won her the National Award for Best Child Artiste that year, and she deserved every bit of it.

Chillar Party

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and Vikas Bahl, this 2010 family comedy stars a bunch of child actors, who were all the protagonists of the film. The film was produced by Ronnie Screwvala under UTV Spotboy and actor Salman Khan in his production debut under Salman Khan Being Human Productions banner. The film also won the 2011 National Film Award for Best Children’s Film.

