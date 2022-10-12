Get ready to miss a heartbeat with these 8 Hindi serial killer movies

Serial killer as a sub-genre is something that has always intrigued audiences. These Hindi serial killer movies are so intriguing that they do perfect justice to the genre.

Gruesome deaths, violence and underlying psychological reasons into what makes a serial killer is something that Bollywood hasn’t explored much. But the few times that it has come up with serial killer movies, it has managed to get it right. Well, almost right. These will keep you on the edge of your seat and watch with bated breath what happens next. That’s the charm of serial killer dramas, each with its own set of gory and dysfunctional worlds. If we have caught your attention, read on for the most gruesome Hindi serial killer movies that you can watch.

Most horrifying Hindi serial killer movies

Raman Raghav 2.0

Get Anurag Kashyap and Nawazuddin Siddiqui together and they are bound to create magic. This neo-noir 2016 film chronicles the cat-and-mouse chase of serial killer Ramanna, played by Siddiqui by the corrupt cop Raghavan, played by Vicky Kaushal. This movie is based on the real story of Raman Raghav, who was a notorious serial killer in Mumbai during the 1960s.

Watch it on Netflix

Mrs Serial Killer

This Hindi crime thriller film came out in 2020 and was written and directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by his wife Farah Khan. Starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina, this is a movie where a doctor gets jailed for a series of shocking murders. That is when his loyal wife takes matters into her own hand and sets out to commit a copycat crime to prove his innocence.

Watch it on Netflix

Mardaani 2



This serial killer movie gave us Rani Mukherjee, the terrific actor and debutante Vishal Jethwa, who effortlessly shined in every frame of the film. He played Sunny, a psychopath who works for a politician. His crime? He brutally rapes and murders innocent women, leaving a trail of battered bodies in his wake. The film is directed by Gopi Puthran and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films.

Watch it on Prime Video

Dushman

One of the scariest serial killer movies of the 90s, this one’s an iconic movie with iconic performances. Directed by Tanuja Chandra and produced by Mukesh Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt, this film still gives the chills after every rewatch. Ashutosh Rana plays a man with no conscience, who is ready to rape and murder women at the drop of a hat. Even though this is a revenge drama, Rana’s performance is unforgettable.

Watch it on YouTube

Murder 2

One of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2011, this one is a classic serial killer movie, with all the elements in place. The murderer has a tendency of abducting and torturing sex workers before killing them. This gory movie stars Emraan Hashmi, Jacqueline Fernandez and Prashant Narayanan.

Watch it on AppleTV

Main Aur Charles

You might not have heard of it, but if you are a fan of underrated crime dramas, you are going to love this serial killer movie. Charles is a serial killer who charms people with his charismatic personality and manipulates them to get what he wants. The film stars Randeep Hooda, Richa Chadda, Adil Hussain, Tisca Chopra, and Alexx O’Nell. Charles is played by Hooda, who manages to escape prison everytime he was arrested.

Watch it on Disney+Hotstar

Cuttputli

This Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer is not only a serial killer movie, it is also based on a real story. The Hindi remake of the Tamil psychological thriller Ratsanan, this movie is based on Anatoly Yemelianovich Slivko, who was a Soviet serial killer, sexual predator, and necrophile. Born on December 28, 1938, he was convicted of killing seven teenage boys in the Soviet Union between 1964 and 1985.

Watch it on Disney+Hotstar

Game Over

This one is sure to give you chills, just for the fact how real it looks and can happen to anyone. The movie stars Taapsee Pannu as Swapna, a game designer, who suffers from PTSD and lives alone with her housemaid. Her life turns upside down when a serial killer enters her house, and she has to play a convoluted game in order to survive.

Watch it on Netflix

7 Khoon Maaf

One of the most unique serial killer movies on this list, this Vishal Bharadwaj directorial tells the movie of a woman who gets married seven times and kills all her husbands. The twist? You will end up sympathising with the killer.

Watch it on AppleTV

All Images: Courtesy Screenshots from trailers