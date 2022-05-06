‘House of the Dragon’ trailer sets stage for Targaryen civil war

Just over a month after releasing the first teaser, HBO Max dropped a new trailer of the highly anticipated series House of the Dragon.

Set years before the events depicted in Game of Thrones, the upcoming prequel is primarily focuses on the ancestors of Daenerys Targaryen of House Targaryen.

Everything we know about House of the Dragon

Rhaenyra Targaryen faces conspiracy, Daemon meets a dragon

As it has always been in Westeros, the main issue is who shall sit on the Iron Throne. The new trailer shows members of the House Targaryen taking a pledge to maintain control over the lands as King Viserys I Targaryen is the one who wears the crown.

One by one, other houses pledge their loyalty to the king represented by their leaders such as Rickard Stark, Corlys Velaryon and Boremund Baratheon.

But there is conflict brewing as the King has named Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen as his named heir.

“Men would sooner put the realm to the torch, than see a woman ascend the Iron Throne,” Princess Rhaenys warns Princess Rhaenyra.

Ser Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King, is seen conspiring with his daughter Alicent to “play an ugly game”.

The trailer ends with Prince Daemon Targaryen facing a dragon as Corlys Velaryon’s voice is heard saying: “History does not remember blood. It remembers names.”

The new trailer of the upcoming series captures the tension building up to what is inevitable — the Targaryen civil war.

The cast and the release date

King Viserys I Targaryen is played by Paddy Considine while the two main leads, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Prince Daemon Targaryen, are essayed by Emma D’Arcy and Matt Smith, respectively.

Other major cast members include Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower and Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Velaryon.

House of the Dragon is adapted from George RR Martin’s 2018 book Fire & Blood, which tells the story of how the Targaryen royal family ruled Westeros and their interactions with dragons.

The first season of the show, consisting of 10 episodes, will air on HBO and HBO Max starting 21 August.

(Main and Featured images: House of the Dragon/@HouseofDragon/Twitter)