facebook
Home > Culture > Entertainment > How Rihanna stunned Met Gala in true ‘LegendaRih’ style without even attending
How Rihanna stunned Met Gala in true ‘LegendaRih’ style without even attending
Culture
04 May 2022 06:00 AM

How Rihanna stunned Met Gala in true ‘LegendaRih’ style without even attending

Sreetama Basu
How Rihanna stunned Met Gala in true ‘LegendaRih’ style without even attending
Culture
How Rihanna stunned Met Gala in true ‘LegendaRih’ style without even attending

Is Met Gala even Met Gala without Rihanna serving looks? The singer and business mogul could not attend Met Gala 2022 as she is in the last trimester of her pregnancy, but the Met had other ways of paying tribute to their patron fashion goddess.

How Rihanna was honoured at Met Gala 2022

Met and Vogue joined forces to honour the Grammy-winning singer with a glorious surprise. They decided to immortalise her look from the April cover into a digital exhibit as a marble statue, complete with the floral patterns from her red lace Alaïa bodysuit, baby bump, et al.

Rihanna Met Gala 2022
Image: Courtesy Screenshot from video shared by Rihanna

With this year’s theme of ‘Gilded Glamour’, the marble statue made by Ross Shuman and Nick Lines’s animation studio ApeManRobot was the perfect symbol of accolade not just to Rihanna but also to the Greek goddess of peace, Eirene. As Vogue shared in their Instagram caption, “the statue of Eirene, the mythological personification of peace, the daughter of Zeus, and a goddess of the seasons and time, is normally the “highest-profile marble goddess” at the Met’s Greco-Roman galleries.”

Rihanna was immensely pleased and proud of this honour as she shared the news in an Instagram post. “Shut down the met in marble! What’s more gilded than that?” she wrote. Then she went on to thank the Met and the magazine for this honour. “Y’all bad for this one!” she wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

Rihanna Met Gala Met Gala 2022 Rihanna Met Gala Met Gala looks
Sreetama Basu
A self-proclaimed plant mom, Sreetama finds joy wherever she sees greenery. The list of other things that bring her joy is pretty long, but writing about them is her way of celebrating them. In love with little, inconsequential things, like neatly tucked-in bedsheets and big, significant things, like whole cheesecakes. She dreams of being a baker and writing about food someday.
Food Dining Entertainment
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.