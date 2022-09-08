‘Vikram Vedha’ trailer: Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in a battle of good vs bad

Vikram Vedha, the Hindi remake of the Tamil movie namesake, will see Hrithik Roshan in a negative role for the first time and that was enough reason to generate a buzz. The makers have finally released Vikram Vedha‘s trailer, and it looks as intense and fierce as the teaser did.

Earlier this year, on Hrithik Roshan’s 48th birthday, the makers unveiled the first look of his upcoming film. Produced by T-Series and Reliance Entertainment, in association with Friday Filmworks and S. Sashikanth’s YNOT Studios, Vikram Vedha also stars actor Saif Ali Khan and is expected to release on September 30, 2022.

Vikram Vedha trailer

Packed with high-octane action sequences and powerful dialogues, the trailer of the upcoming action thriller raises questions on morals, tied by tricky and thin lines of difference. Saif Ali Khan‘s Vikram is a righteous cop, while Roshan’s Vedha is a notorious gangster. The trailer is edited in an astute manner, not giving away the plot of the film and building on the suspense and the buzz. While the protagonist vs antagonist face-off is definitely the highlight, it raises an important question- What if both good and bad are ultimately wrong?

The film also stars Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, and Sharib Hashmi.

Decoding Hrithik Roshan’s first look in Vikram Vedha

Much before the Vikram Vedha trailer was out, Hrithik Roshan had taken to Instagram to share the first look of the film.

In the Hindi remake, Hrithik Roshan plays the titular role of Vedha while Saif Ali Khan will be seen as Vikram, with Radhika Apte portraying the role of his wife.

In the picture shared by Hrithik on Instagram, he looks intense with a full-grown beard and dark shades. The film is loosely based on the folk tales of Baital Pachisi, which tells the story of a tough police officer who is on the hunt to track down and kill an equally tough gangster.

The original Tamil film starred R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the leading roles and was a blockbuster. The writer-director duo Pushkar and Gayatri, who wrote and directed the original film are also making the Hindi remake.

Actor R Madhavan even took to Twitter to shower praises on Hrithik’s look in the film. Sharing the picture, he exclaimed how excited he was to see Hrithik step in his shoes.

Now that’s a “Vedha” I do want to see…. Wow bro .. this is EPIC. Damnnnnn❤️❤️😉🤩🤩🤩🤩 https://t.co/jgw9CGAfSE — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) January 10, 2022

So, this is not only a much-awaited project for all Hrithik Roshan fans but also everyone who loved the original film. We are eagerly waiting, too!

Hero Image: Courtesy screenshot from teaser; Featured Image: Courtesy Hrithik Roshan/Instagram