‘Vikram Vedha’ teaser: Hrithik Roshan brings back the bad boy look

Vikram Vedha, the Hindi remake of the Tamil movie of the same name, will see Hrithik Roshan in a negative role for the first time and that was reason enough to create a buzz. And now the makers have released Vikram Vedha‘s teaser, also starring Saif Ali Khan, which looks as intense and fierce as the first look.

Earlier this year, on Hrithik Roshan’s 48th birthday, the makers unveiled the first look of his upcoming film. Produced by T-Series and Reliance Entertainment, in association with Friday Filmworks and S. Sashikanth’s YNOT Studios, Vikram Vedha is expected to release on September 30, 2022.

Vikram Vedha teaser

The 1-minute 46 seconds long teaser is packed with out and out action sequences, power-packed dialogues and even emotional drama, all tied together with a catchy background score. The cop-gangster drama is what you would call a cat-and-mouse chase.

Decoding Hrithik Roshan’s first look in Vikram Vedha

Much before the Vikram Vedha teaser was out, Hrithik Roshan had taken to Instagram to share the first look of the film..

In the Hindi remake, Hrithik Roshan plays the titular role of Vedha; Saif Ali Khan will be seen as Vikram, with Radhika Apte portraying the role of his wife.

In the picture shared by Hrithik on Instagram, he looks intense with a full-grown beard and dark shades. The film is loosely based on the folk tales of Baital Pachisi, which tells the story of a tough police officer who is on the hunt to track down and kill an equally tough gangster.

The original Tamil film starred R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the leading roles and was a blockbuster. The writer-director duo Pushkar and Gayatri, who wrote and directed the original film are also making the Hindi remake.

Actor R Madhavan even took to Twitter to shower praises on Hrithik’s look in the film. Sharing the picture, he exclaimed how excited he was to see Hrithik step in his shoes.

Now that’s a “Vedha” I do want to see…. Wow bro .. this is EPIC. Damnnnnn❤️❤️😉🤩🤩🤩🤩 https://t.co/jgw9CGAfSE — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) January 10, 2022

So, this is not only a much-awaited project for all Hrithik Roshan fans but also everyone who loved the original film. We are eagerly waiting, too!

Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/Hrithik Roshan, Hero Image: Courtesy screenshot from teaser