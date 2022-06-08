IIFA Awards 2022: Trophy-winning movies to line up for your weekend binge

A celebration of all things Bollywood – the IIFA awards 2022 saw several entertaining movies take home the trophy. From a war biography to a moving tale about motherhood, these must-watch films make for the perfect addition to your watchlist for the weekend.

The era of OTT has paved the way for easy-access to quality content, including shows, documentaries, comedy specials, and movies. Naturally, platforms like Netflix, Hotstar, and Amazon Prime have become a weekend mainstay for most. That said, with a large set of options come indecisiveness and hours of mindless scrolling.

For this week, we’re taking cues from the IIFA Awards. The award ceremony saw a monopoly of a few films over most of its categories – including Shershaah, Mimi, and 83 – but has enough variety in its kitty to keep us entertained for hours. Best part? Each of these can easily be streamed across major platforms. Grab your popcorn, we’re browsing through the winners of all the major categories for this year.

Stream these movies that won big at the IIFA Awards 2022

Shershaah

This biographical war film tells the story of Vikram Batra, an officer of the Indian army who lost his life fighting the Pakistan army in the 1999 Kargil war. Most associated with him is his reference to the pop-culture victory signal, “ye dil maange more,” (this heart asks for more) from the iconic Pepsi commercial. Batra was awarded the Param Vir Chakra, the highest military honour for wartime valour.

Directed by Vishnu Vardhan, revered in Tamil cinema circles and features romance, drama, action, hair-raising background score, and some of the most iconic dialogues in cinema. Starring Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, this movie won a whopping six awards – the most at the ceremony – including Best Picture and Best Director.

Watch it on: Amazon Prime

Sardar Udham

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, who also helmed Piku, this film is a biographical historical drama that looks into the life of Indian revolutionary Udham Singh who assassinated Michael O’Dwyer in London to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, which led to the death of thousands of innocent people.

Starring Vicky Kaushal, who won the award for the Best Actor for his lead role in the film, Sardar Udham explores themes of patriotism and revenge, with an emotional music score composed by Shantanu Moitra, the name behind Parineeta. That, along with engaging non-linear editing, heart-wrenching writing, and brilliant acting performances make this one unmissable.

Watch it on: Amazon Prime

Mimi

This moving tale explores the lives of one woman who reluctantly agrees to become a surrogate and another who can’t wait to be a mother. The former, who aspires to be a Bollywood star, jumps several hoops to carry the pregnancy to term – keeping the news from her family and overcoming several hiccups along the way.

At once heart wrenching and hilarious, the movie promises a whirlwind of emotions. Starring Kriti Sanon, who won the Best Actress award for the movie and Sai Tamhankar, who bagged the Best Supporting Actor Female award, keep a box of tissues within reach before streaming this one.

Watch it on: Netflix, JioTV

83

One of the most nominated movies at the awards, second only to Shershaah, 83 chronicles the life of revered cricketer Kapil Dev and won the award for Best Story Adapted at the ceremony. Led by Dev in the 1983 World Cup, the Indian cricket team’s (underdogs at the time) journey is iconic to say the least.

When they beat reigning champions West Indies, they put India on the cricketing map and the movie captures all of the emotions and exhilaration surrounding the series of events that led to it. Starring Ranveer Singh, who embraced the role of Kapil Dev and Deepika Padukone, who plays his wife Romi Bhatia, this one’s especially recommended for cricketing fans and those who enjoy a biographical tale.

Watch it on: Netflix

Tadap

Marking the debut of Ahan Shetty, who also took home the award for Best Male Debut, Tadap is based in Mussoorie and tells the tale of star-crossed lovers. Ishana, played by Shetty, meets foreign return Ramisa, played by Tara Sutaria and the two pursue a passionate relationship until a series of obstacles are thrown in the way. A remake of the Telugu movie RX 100, the movie is a typical romance-action drama that boasts of several chart-topping songs like Tumse Bhi Zyada and Tu Mera Ho Gaya Hai.

Watch it on: Hotstar

Ludo

Rib-tickling humour meets a star-studded cast of Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Pearle Maaney, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Rohit Suresh Saraf in this Anurag Basu movie. Ludo tells the tale of Sattu, the leader of an organised crime family, who has to settle scores with his former right-hand man Bitty.

The storyline reflects on the butterfly effect and how all lives are inextricably woven together, making the way for a hilarious series of events that will keep your eyes glued to the screen. It’s no surprise why the movie had about six IIFA award nominations and won the Best Original Story and Best Supporting Actor Male titles.

Watch it on: Netflix

Atrangi Re

Produced by T-series, this movie has an unconventional take on the typical Bollywood romance stories. Starring Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush, Akshay Kumar, and Nimrat Kaur – the storyline follows a love triangle wherein the protagonist is forced into a marriage with a man who’s already engaged. And as her boyfriend intervenes, she’s found being unable to decide on what to do about her love life.

This makes for a series of engaging instances and intriguing dialogues that will make you smile and warm your heart. The music is scored by AR Rahman who won a trophy at the IIFA awards for the Best Music Direction for the movie. Watch for the entertainment, stay for the music.

Watch it on: Hotstar

Featured Image: Courtesy Netflix; Hero image: Courtesy; Amazon Prime