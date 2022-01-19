In conversation with Mrunal Thakur about fashion, beauty, and more

For all the girls out there who struggle with hair removal, there’s good news for us as the world’s leading hair removal brand Nair launches in India. And, they have signed Mrunal Thakur as their brand ambassador.
There has been a point in everyone’s life where they struggled with hair removal before an event or a wedding. Well, worry no more, as hair removal will now be made simpler. The brand Nair is known to have products to help with that problem and in the easiest way possible. They are now launching, right here in India, to make our lives simpler, as well. Do you hate getting waxed because it hurts so much? Then, Nair’s hair removal cream will become your best friend. That’s not the only good news, but they have also got Mrunal Thakur on board as their brand ambassador.
Mrunal Thakur is known to appear in Hindi and Marathi movies. Critically acclaimed for her first on-screen appearance, Love Sonia, a renowned artist herself, Mrunal has worked with several notable artists. Mrunal has worked in movies like Super 30, Toofaan, Batla House, and many more. She is also set to appear alongside Shahid Kapoor in the much-awaited film Jersey. We can undoubtedly say she is doing wonders in her career, being signed as the brand ambassador to a notable brand like Nair, too. We were lucky enough to have a conversation with her regarding her experience shooting the campaign, her daily life routine and just some general fashion talk.
Mrunal Thakur’s beauty routine and fashion picks:
I was like, yes yes, yes because ever since I was growing up, I always had issues. There were times where I had no time to remove my hair, and also, the job that I am in always needed me to look picture perfect. So, now my problem is sorted. I am the lucky one to be trying the creams, the sprays, the roll-ons, the wax strips even before it’s released in India. And, I can’t tell you, my life is blessed, and it’s so sorted because I don’t have to wait for my appointments and schedules in these hectic schedules. All I can do is pop those wax strips in my bag and get them removed on the day of my shoot. I literally feel so free right now. You know, sometimes before attending an event, there was such stress that oh my god, I can’t attend this event because I don’t think my upper lip is looking okay, my eyebrows are grown. So, now I think I’m really sorted, we really needed products like Nair who can come up with, like roll-ons, creams and wax strips. I mean, there’s such a great variety, I can’t tell you. I’ve been trying it, and I’m really happy with the products.
It was so much fun. Basically, the entire campaign is on live your life on your own terms. It also, kind of, encourages women to live the life you want to live, you know. And, it is about freedom, to be able to do things that are right and to be able to do things that are wrong. But, do it because it is your life, and you only get to live it once. And, life is not just about living but, it is about living freely. So, I enjoyed the shoot thoroughly because I was trying to be me. I mean, I was not trying to be anyone else but me, and it was a fun shoot because there’s so much dancing, so much of a free atmosphere on set, and I really enjoyed it. I can’t wait for you to watch the first commercial, the first TVC of the campaign.
I really want this brand to reach out to women, and I honestly want the girls, everybody actually, to feel comfortable and free. I could resonate with the brand because while I was growing up, I was always teased for unibrow and a lot of facial hair. But today, I feel like it is up to me whether I want to remove it or not. I will remove it at my convenience. So, I just feel that this brand is going to make such a huge difference for girls especially, and I am really happy that they are coming up with a lot of fragrances. There’s a lot of variety. So, I can’t wait for the girls out there to try this out and live their life freely.
My daily beauty routine is very simple. It involves, if I am applying something, I have to remove that thing. For example, if I am applying makeup, I need to remove my makeup as soon as my work is done or before going to bed, at least because a lot of girls don’t do that. And we often blame that oh I was tired, I forgot to remove my Kajal or my mascara and stuff. If you’re not removing those products from your face, how is your skin going to heal? Also, with my hair, similar things, if there’s a lot of hair products, I try and wash it the next day or immediately the same day because it also causes a lot of detangling, and breaking, hair starts breaking. Also, the second thing that I swear by is to apply a lot of moisturiser because of the pollution and the dirt in the city that we live in, it gets really hectic, and your skin needs to breathe and be moisturised and should have proper serum on your face. So, this is my regular routine.
I would say Lakme. Recently, because of the pandemic, I haven’t been able to do a lot of makeup. And, because we wear a lot of masks, I’ve been only like doing a lot of drama on my eyes. So, there’s this new palette that they’ve sent me called Spotlight, which is so amazing, so I have been using it regularly, and I make sure I have a lot of eye makeup because that’s the only drama. I love drama, and I love smokey eyes and mascara. So, I am really enjoying that.
I’d say the red carpet looks. Ever since the pandemic, I haven’t been able to enjoy the red carpet looks, you know.
You know, crop tops and these scarves that they can make into a top and tie it in different ways. It’s so cool. All I need is to have a printed scarf that I can wrap around my body in different ways, and I can’t wait to try that under a blazer or a jacket or something. It’s so cool like I can wear it in different forms.
There’s a lot. But, you must have bootcut denim, a pair of black stilettos, and a white shirt, because it is classic. It is something that I swear by. I don’t know how many white shirts I have. I think every time I go shopping, there is always a mandatory white shirt, and like a black pair of stilettos that I buy.
So, there’s this rule that before going to bed, I have to have two glasses of water, not just for the skin but also for my organs to stay hydrated, and number two is I make sure I have my Vitamins next to my bedside. Be it Vitamin E, be it Omega or whichever Vitamin, D12 as well, because we often don’t end up getting these nutrients from the food, so this is a habit. And because of Covid, I need to make sure my immunity is on point. So, I have been having a lot of Vitamin C regularly lately. These are the new habits I have adopted for a year and a half.
You know, when it gets very, very hectic, all I need to do is just schedule my day. I need to know what I am doing tomorrow and where I will be at what time. And, I make sure that I schedule it in such a way that I am also able to work, I am able to spend time with my family also, with my cats as well as my college, school and work friends. In order to keep myself sane, I have to involve all of this and schedule it. I also make sure that I don’t compromise on all these things because that’s exactly what keeps me sane. It is like my daily dose. I need to meet my family, and I need to meet my friends, and I need to meet my cats in order to work.
Hero and Featured Image Courtesy: Nair