In conversation with Mrunal Thakur about fashion, beauty, and more

For all the girls out there who struggle with hair removal, there’s good news for us as the world’s leading hair removal brand Nair launches in India. And, they have signed Mrunal Thakur as their brand ambassador.

There has been a point in everyone’s life where they struggled with hair removal before an event or a wedding. Well, worry no more, as hair removal will now be made simpler. The brand Nair is known to have products to help with that problem and in the easiest way possible. They are now launching, right here in India, to make our lives simpler, as well. Do you hate getting waxed because it hurts so much? Then, Nair’s hair removal cream will become your best friend. That’s not the only good news, but they have also got Mrunal Thakur on board as their brand ambassador.

Mrunal Thakur is known to appear in Hindi and Marathi movies. Critically acclaimed for her first on-screen appearance, Love Sonia, a renowned artist herself, Mrunal has worked with several notable artists. Mrunal has worked in movies like Super 30, Toofaan, Batla House, and many more. She is also set to appear alongside Shahid Kapoor in the much-awaited film Jersey. We can undoubtedly say she is doing wonders in her career, being signed as the brand ambassador to a notable brand like Nair, too. We were lucky enough to have a conversation with her regarding her experience shooting the campaign, her daily life routine and just some general fashion talk.

Mrunal Thakur’s beauty routine and fashion picks: