In honour of his birthday, here are 10 fitness tips that we’re taking from Hrithik Roshan

It’s Hrithik Roshan’s birthday today, and we are just in awe of how he looks as he ages. Here are 10 fitness tips that we’re taking from him.

Hrithik Roshan has not achieved the Greek-god like figure overnight. He has gone through years of training to get what he has right now. We might not attain the exact same body anytime soon, but we have 10 fitness tips that we are stealing from Hrithik Roshan. We won’t be giving up on delicious food anytime shortly, but there’s no harm in starting to work on these tips that he has been following for a while. Hrithik Roshan is undoubtedly doing something right, and we’d love to experience it too.

Ten fitness tips we’re stealing from Hrithik Roshan:

Eat every 3 hours

We all keep on snacking throughout the day without considering the gap between those times. Well, to get fit like Hrithik Roshan, you might want to start minding the gaps. Hrithik Roshan is said to have meals every three hours versus having three large meals. It is a fitness tip that we’re probably stealing from Hrithik Roshan because it seems to be working.

Indulge in cardio, strength training and weights

Hrithik Roshan is known for his workouts, especially with starting his own fitness venture, HRX, to inspire and guide people with their fitness and goals. For Hrithik, his regime includes a mix of cardio, strength training and weights. He has consistently advocated for cardio being more than just running on the treadmill. He also says to fall in love with lifting weights, which is a fitness tip we are stealing from Hrithik Roshan to get those toned arms.

Always stretch your muscles

Another fitness tip that we are stealing from Hrithik Roshan is a given but sometimes missed out on by many people in their regime. It is crucial to stretch your muscles before and after working out, to allow the exercises to work better. If this will take us a step closer to our fitness goal of having a body like Hrithik Roshan, we will stretch it out until completed.

Get a workout partner

You might be a lone wolf who likes to indulge in workouts alone. But why not spice it up at times as Hrithik Roshan does with a workout buddy? Sometimes he does his regime with his kids, a great way to spend time with them and get fit. Sometimes things are easier to do when done with a partner, so this is most definitely a fitness tip we’re taking from Hrithik Roshan. You get the fun of someone’s company and the motivation to reach your fitness goal. Your furry friend can also be a great and adorable workout partner.

Eat around 80 gms of protein along with fibrous carbs and veggies

The food-related fitness tip that we are stealing from Hrithik Roshan discusses how much to eat precisely and what you should eat. Hrithik Roshan is said to have around 80 grams of protein in his diet through egg whites, chicken and protein shakes. He also likes to add fibrous carbs, fruits and vegetables to his diet. The fitness tip involves eating fruits and vegetables, so it’s not only about getting fit but also being healthy.

Eat after 45 minutes post-workout

Hrithik Roshan tries to eat his meal after 45 minutes of a workout. There is no scientific backing, as it seems, but it is working out for him. We might get hungry immediately after a rigorous exercise but, it is a tip that we’re taking from Hrithik Roshan to see if we can achieve a body, if not identical, but as close to him.

Workout around injuries

Hrithik Roshan is bound to get injured because of his profession. But that doesn’t seem to stop him from doing any exercise. Although he might not engage in drastic training immediately, he makes sure to stay consistent and works around his injury. It might be an intense fitness tip that we’re stealing from Hrithik Roshan, but as we’ve heard, consistency is the key to success, so we wouldn’t mind trying it out.

Giving your body the rest it needs

Like anything that works, even our bodies need to rest it out some times throughout the week. For Hrithik Roshan, it is three times a week. He only indulges in workouts four of the seven times a week, usually keeping Wednesdays and the weekends off, using it to spend time with family. This way, he gives his body the rest it requires before getting back to rigorous training, making it a great fitness tip that we’re taking from Hrithik Roshan.

Napping after eating

Taking a nap post eating is a fitness tip that we are stealing from Hrithik Roshan and can all agree with, especially after a hefty meal. Hrithik Roshan tries to nap after a meal so that all the required nutrients can reach his body. A nap will not only re-energise you but also help with your nutrition.

Keep one day as a cheat day

In the end, like any other human being, Hrithik Roshan is a man with cravings as well. He loves himself some desserts, sweets, and junk food, and he deserves to take a cheat day, especially with working out so much. The weeks he has intense workout sessions, in the weekends, he dives into all the delicacies he can’t dive into generally. It is a fitness tip we’re trying from Hrithik Roshan that we can get by.

Hero and Feature Image Courtesy: Hrithik Roshan Instagram.