International Emmy Awards 2021: No win for nominees from India this year

To honour the best of television, the 49th annual International Emmy Awards was held in New York City on 22 November 2021.

India made its presence felt with three nominations, including Vir Das for his Netflix special, Vir Das: For India, Nawazuddin Siddiqui for his role in Serious Men and Sushmita Sen for Aarya. There were a total of 44 nominees across 11 categories from the world over. The black-tie gala event was hosted by actress and comedian Yvonne Orji along with several other presenters, including Vanessa Williams, Aidan Quinn, Brian d’Arcy James and Method Man, at the Great Hall of Casa Cipriani.

Here is all you need to know about the nominees and the winners

Vir Das

I was nominated for best comedy at the International Emmy Awards, for jokes. Call My Agent, a beautiful show I love won. But I got this medal, and ate this fantastic salad. It was an honour to represent my country. Thanks so much to the @iemmys pic.twitter.com/BUmOpjzUjr — Vir Das (@thevirdas) November 23, 2021

Das was nominated for Vir Das: For India in the comedy category. The award was taken home by the French series Call My Agent season 4. However, Das was presented with a medal and relished a delicious salad, about which he shared snippets on his social media.

Did not want to go with a fancy foofoo designer for the Emmys. Put a post out saying if you’re struggling or studying, I would buy & wear your design. We found #PradeepBhatt from Haldwani, Uttarakhand in his 4th year at NIFT Kangra. Proud to wear your first originals. pic.twitter.com/VkuCf9vaVA — Vir Das (@thevirdas) November 23, 2021

Not just that, the actor-comedian represented the nation with his choice of attire. He wore a buttoned-down jacket, and it paired with a short white kurta and black trousers. Das took to Twitter to talk about his outfit for the night, which was an original design by a National Institute Of Fashion Technology (NIFT) student from Uttarakhand.

He wrote, “Did not want to go with a fancy foofoo designer for the Emmys. Put a post out saying if you’re struggling or studying, I would buy & wear your design. We found #PradeepBhatt from Haldwani, Uttarakhand in his 4th year at NIFT Kangra. Proud to wear your first originals (sic).”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

The actor was nominated in the Best Performance by an Actor category for his Netflix show Serious Men, but it was the equally talented David Tennant who won the Emmy for his work in the UK crime thriller Des.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@nawazuddin._siddiqui)

Just like Vir Das, Siddiqui too opted for an Indian designer for the night and looked dapper in a white and black suit by Arjun Saluja.

Sushmita Sen-starrer Aarya

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram Madhvani (@madhvaniram)

The Disney + Hotstar crime series Aarya was nominated in the Drama Series category along with El Presidente, Tehran and There She Goes season 2. It was, however, Tehran from Israel that bagged the award. Aarya was directed by Ram Madhvani who also worked on movies like Neerja (2016) and Dhamaka (2021).

Other Emmy Award nominees from Asia

Kabuki Actors’ Anguish – Is Entertainment Nonessential? From Japan in the Arts Programming category I-Land from South Korea in the Non-Scripted Entertainment category A Quest To Heal from Singapore in the Telenovela category It’s Okay To Not Be Okay from South Korea in the TV Movie/Mini-Series category

Winners from Asia

Thailand bagged its first-ever International Emmy for a programme for Hope Frozen: A Quest To Live Twice. The Netflix documentary, which was released in 2018 stars Matrix Naovaratpong, Sahatorn Naovaratpong, Max More and Nareerat Naovaratpong. China was also among the winners and took home an Emmy for The Song Of Glory in the Telenovela category. The Qin Li and Hao Qin starrer is produced by Ying Wang.

Complete list of International Emmy Awards winners

Kubrick by Kubrick (Arts Programming) David Tennant in Des (Best Performance by an Actor) Hayley Squires in Adult Material (Best Performance by an Actress) Call my Agent! season 4 (Comedy) Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice (Documentary) Tehran (Drama Series) The Masked Singer (Non-Scripted Entertainment) INSiDE (Short-Form Series) The Song of Glory (Telenovela) Atlantic Crossing (TV Movie/Mini-Series) 21st Annual Latin Grammy Awards® (Non-English Language US Primetime Program)

Hero: Courtesy @thevirdas/Twitter; Feature image: Courtesy nawazuddin._siddiqui/Instagram