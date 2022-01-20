Indian adaptation of ‘Modern Love’ to star Fatima Sana Shaikh and Pratik Gandhi in lead

Genres may come and go, but one of the premium categories where our entertainment industry never fails is a romantic comedy. And now, another one to join the league is the Indian adaptation of the American TV series Modern Love. Yes, the popular rom-com anthology starring Game Of Thrones star Kit Harrington is all set to have its official desi version. Sources close to the project have revealed that it will be directed by ace filmmakers Hansal Mehta, Vishal Bhardwaj, Anjali Menon, Alankrita Shrivastava, Dhruv Sehgal and Shonali Bose.

Modern Love set for its Indian adaptation

Apart from the gigantic team of directors, the cast that has been roped in to play the lead is Pratik Gandhi, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Wamiqa Gabbi. If reports are to be believed, each actor will be starring the three stories. Meanwhile, this series will even retain the original concept of each episode being inspired by a newspaper column. They had wrapped up the shooting in 2021 and now the release date will be announced soon.

Still untitled, the Pratik-Fatima starrer will most probably be released on Amazon Prime Video.

Talking about the original Modern Love, the series came in 2019 and was both commercially and critically acclaimed. As the name goes by, the anthology highlighted love and relationship complications witnessed by urban people. The series bagged an Emmy nomination and was very well received by fans and viewers. Apart from Kit, it starred Anna Paquin, Minnie Driver, Miranda Richardson and Tobias Menzies as leads. Modern Love‘s second season also streamed on Amazon Prime.

Hero image: Courtesy Instagram/@fatimasanashaikh, @pratikgandhiofficial; Featured image: Courtesy Instagram/@fatimasanashaikh