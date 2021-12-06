Meet Nikhil Srivastava, the math wiz who jointly solved the famous 1959 problem

Nikhil Srivastava, an Indian-American mathematician who teaches at the University of California, will be awarded the inaugural Ciprian Foias Prize in Operator Theory by the American Mathematical Society for solving a 1959 problem.

The American Mathematical Society (AMS) has unanimously nominated esteemed Indian-American mathematician Nikhil Srivastava and his colleagues for the first Ciprian Foias Prize in Operator Theory. The prize was established in 2020 in memory of Ciprian Foias, an influential scholar in Operator Theory and fluid mechanics. The current prize amount is USD 5,000 (Rs 3.7 lakh approx), and the prize is awarded every three years. Who is Nikhil Srivastava, the math wiz who solved the 1959 problem? Nikhil Srivastava, born in New Delhi, India, earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics and Computer Science with honours from Union College in Schenectady, New York, in 2005. He received his PhD in computer science from Yale University in 2010. Along with Srivastava, the other two awardees are Adam Marcus and Daniel Spielman. Adam Marcus holds the Chair of Combinatorial Analysis at the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) in Switzerland. Daniel Spielman is a Sterling Professor of Computer Science, a professor of statistics and data science, and a professor of mathematics.

The award recognises their highly original work that introduced and developed methods for understanding the characteristic polynomial of matrices, particularly the iterative sparsification method (also in partnership with Batson) and the method of interlacing polynomials, a media release said.