Celebrate Republic Day by watching these 10 best Indian army movies

Nothing evokes patriotism better than a cricket match or movies based on the army. This genre has been a Bollywood favourite for the longest time, and the stories of our brave soldiers have always moved the audience. The emotions of their valour, glory, dedication, and duty have been depicted in movies effortlessly and turned into timeless sagas. We easily have some of the best Indian army movies that can be watched at any point in time.
What’s more magical about these movies is that they have captured some of the most historic moments of the Indian army and put them into reels. Be it the biggest surgical strike laid out by our soldiers to the historic Kargil War, we have movies talking about all these milestones. More than that, some of the best Indian army movies are also about the men and women who played an important role in keeping our nation safe. Movies like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Border, Loc: Kargil, Lakshya will always remain close to our hearts.
Patriotic movies are a great to learn about the sacrifices that our troopers have made in all these years. It kind of also makes you feel proud that you belong to a country so rich in culture. Talking about being proud of India, we are celebrating the 74th Republic Day today, and it’s a great chance to revisit some of the best Indian army movies today. Check out our list to make a decision on which movie you are going to watch on Republic Day.
10 best Indian army movies to watch on Republic Day
Directed by: Aditya Dhar
Cast members: Vicky Kaushal along with Yami Gautam, Mohit Raina, Kirti Kulhari, Paresh Rawal
Release date: 11 January, 2019
Synopsis: Everyone remembers the historic surgical strike that the Indian army carried out in 2016. Narrating the story of our brave hearts, Uri: The Surgical Strike was based on this key event that the army carried out after a group of terrorists killed 23 soldiers. Kaushal gave one of his best performances in the film which evokes patriotism like no other.
About the movie: Uri: The Surgical Strike grossed INR 359.73 crore (US $46 million) worldwide and went on to become the 29th highest-grossing Indian film ever made. It also won four National Film Awards in 2019.
Where to watch: Available on Zee5
Directed by: Sandeep Shrivastava
Cast members: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani
Release date: 12 August, 2021
Synopsis: “Yeh dil maange more,” said Param Vir Chakra awardee and army captain Vikram Batra after winning the Kargil War in 1999. Shershaah is a biographical war action film which chronicles the brave story of Batra, who sacrificed his life fighting for India.
About the movie: Shershaah led the 67th Filmfare Awards with 19 nominations, including Best Actor and Best Actress and won 7 awards.
Where to watch: Available on Amazon Prime Video
Directed by: J. P. Dutta
Cast members: Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry, Puneet Issar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Tabu, Raakhee, Pooja Bhatt, Sharbani Mukherjee
Release date: 13 June, 1997
Synopsis: Border is one of the most iconic films based on the many glorious stories of the Indian Army. The film is based on the Battle of Longewala when the Pakistani army attacked India on the border of Rajasthan. Outnumbered by army tanks and a huge Pakistani army, 120 Indian soldiers fought with valour and managed to hold their ground. Get ready to feel a little emotional after watching this film.
About the movie: The final domestic net total of the film was INR 394 million (US $4.9 million) and was declared an all-time blockbuster. It became the highest-grossing Hindi film of 1997 in India. The film also won three National Film Awards.
Where to watch: Available on Zee5
Directed by: Anurag Singh
Cast members: Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra
Release date: 21 March, 2019
Synopsis: What brings Kesari to this list is not only the brave story of our soldiers, but also the beautiful songs of the film. The tunes make you feel proud and emotional all at once. The film is set in the pre-Independence era and narrates the story of the Battle of Saragarhi. 21 Sikh soldiers fought against an attack by over 10,000 Afghan invaders and did everything they could to save their nation, a feeling we all hold close to our hearts even now.
About the movie: B Praak won a National Film Award under the category of Best Male Playback Singer for the song Teri Mitti.
Where to watch: Available on Amazon Prime Video
Directed by: Meghna Gulzar
Cast members: Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Rajit Kapur, Shishir Sharma, Jaideep Ahlawat
Release date: 11 May, 2018
Synopsis: This movie is considered to be one of Alia Bhatt’s best performances. She undertook the role of an undercover spy to narrate the story of her courageousness. The film is based on a novel by Harinder Sikka titled Calling Sehmat. The Indian spy had married a Pakistani army officer to pass along confidential information to the Indian army. She saved the country from considerable security threats and her contribution will always be remembered through this movie.
About the movie: Raazi grossed INR 1.96 billion (US $25 million) worldwide, becoming one of the highest-grossing Indian films featuring a female protagonist. At the 64th Filmfare Awards, it received 15 nominations and won a leading 5 awards including Best Film, Best Director and Best Actress.
Where to watch: Available on Amazon Prime Video
Directed by: Farhan Akhtar
Cast members: Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta
Release date: 18 June, 2004
Synopsis: An all-time audience favourite, Hrithik Roshan won many hearts with his brilliant dance moves and his role in Lakshya. This coming-of-age film narrated the story of an aimless teenager who joins the Indian Army. His transformation is so impressive that it even inspired many people in the audience. The scenes during the Karil War are going to move you to tears.
About the movie: At the 50th Filmfare Awards, Lakshya received 4 nominations, including Best Director and Best Actor (Roshan), and won 2 awards – Best Choreography and Best Cinematography.
Where to watch: Available on Netflix
Directed by: Abhishek Sharma
Cast members: John Abraham, Diana Penty, Boman Irani
Release date: 25 May, 2018
Synopsis: We all have heard or read about the importance of nuclear weapons, but have you ever wondered how these are procured by a country? Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran narrates the story of how a team of scientists and Indian army officers worked rigorously to make India the sixth country in the world to have nuclear weapons. It is based on the nuclear bomb test explosions conducted by the Indian Army at Pokhran in 1998.
Where to watch: Available on Netflix
Directed by: J. P. Dutta
Cast members: Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, Nagarjuna, Saif Ali Khan, Sunil Shetty, Sanjay Kapoor, Akshay Khanna, Abhishek Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee
Release date: 12 December, 2003
Synopsis: No one tells a patriotic story on screen better than J. P. Dutta. The film talks about the historic Kargil War fought between India and Pakistani. The film focused on Operation Vijay and the Battle of Tololing with an ensemble cast that made the film the most iconic war film ever.
About the movie: With a running time of 255 minutes, it is one of the longest Indian films ever made.
Where to watch: Available on MX Player
Directed by: Amrit Sagar
Cast members: Manoj Bajpayee, Ravi Kishan, Piyush Mishra, Deepak Dobriyal
Release date: 9 March, 2007
Synopsis: Another movie based on true events, the story of 1971 revolves around six brave Indian soldiers who try to escape from Pakistan. The film encapsulates the emotions of honour, courage, and sacrifice in the most passionate manner.
About the movie: At the 55th National Film Awards, it won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.
Where to watch: Available on Jio Cinema
Directed by: Abhishek Dudhaiya
Cast members: Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk
Release date: 13 August, 2021
Synopsis: Set during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, the film recounts the brave tale of 300 women from a Gujarat town. They helped the Indian Air Force Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik in reconstructing an airbase that was annihilated in the PAF ground strikes. The story is about strength, courage and fearlessness and the cast has done a great job essaying their respective roles.
Where to watch: Available on Disney+ Hotstar
