Celebrate Republic Day by watching these 10 best Indian army movies

Nothing evokes patriotism better than a cricket match or movies based on the army. This genre has been a Bollywood favourite for the longest time, and the stories of our brave soldiers have always moved the audience. The emotions of their valour, glory, dedication, and duty have been depicted in movies effortlessly and turned into timeless sagas. We easily have some of the best Indian army movies that can be watched at any point in time.

What’s more magical about these movies is that they have captured some of the most historic moments of the Indian army and put them into reels. Be it the biggest surgical strike laid out by our soldiers to the historic Kargil War, we have movies talking about all these milestones. More than that, some of the best Indian army movies are also about the men and women who played an important role in keeping our nation safe. Movies like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Border, Loc: Kargil, Lakshya will always remain close to our hearts.

Patriotic movies are a great to learn about the sacrifices that our troopers have made in all these years. It kind of also makes you feel proud that you belong to a country so rich in culture. Talking about being proud of India, we are celebrating the 74th Republic Day today, and it’s a great chance to revisit some of the best Indian army movies today. Check out our list to make a decision on which movie you are going to watch on Republic Day.