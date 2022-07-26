Ranveer Singh to SRK: Indian celebrities who got into legal trouble

Ranveer Singh is the latest name in a long list of Indian celebrities who have been at the centre of legal trouble.

A few days ago, the Bollywood actor posed nude for a photoshoot for Paper magazine on 22 July 2022. Singh shared the pictures on his social media accounts on Instagram and Twitter as well.

Complaints against Ranveer Singh

The photos went viral, and Singh received appreciation from all around too. While his fans praised the actor for showcasing his fitness, some found the pictures worthy of memes.

However, on 25 July, the Chembur Police Station of the Mumbai Police received two separate complaints seeking the filing of a First Information Report (FIR) for “hurting sentiments of women” with the photoshoot. The complainants sought the police to book Singh under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology Act.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Singh’s plight recalls several similar incidents in the past involving celebrities. While most of the cases were registered for offending through “obscenity,” others were for violating permissions.

Here are some Indian celebrities who got into trouble with the law

Milind Soman

Running nude on the beach landed the super-fit model-actor in legal problem in 2020. On his 55th birthday on 4 November, Milind Soman posted a picture of himself on social media, showing his well-sculpted body and is seen jogging on a Goa beach.

“Happy Birthday to me…55 and running,” he wrote in the caption of the picture, which was taken by his wife, Ankita Konwar.

Soon, the South Goa Police filed a case against Soman for “obscenity” under Section 294 IPC and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, following a complaint by an organisation called Suraksha Manch.

Poonam Pandey

In November 2020, Poonam Pandey and her husband Sam Bombay were arrested following a complaint by the Goa Forward party, alleging that the couple shot an obscene video on a state government property in North Goa. They were later released on bail.

A charge sheet was filed for the offence against Pandey and Bombay, who are now estranged, by the Goa Police in May 2022 under multiple sections of the IPC, including Sections 447, 292, 293 and 294, other than provisions of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986 and the Information Technology Act.

Priya Prakash Varrier

The Malayalam actress was booked for allegedly hurting religious sentiments in the song “Manikya Malaraya Poovi” from her film Oru Adaar Love in 2018. The song went viral across India for Varrier’s wink.

Besides the actress, the film’s director, Omar Lulu, was booked under Section 295A of IPC, which concerns the deliberate hurting of religious sentiments.

Following an urgent petition by Varrier, who was then a teenager, the Supreme Court of India stayed all criminal proceedings against her and Lulu, while also directing that no FIR in the case be filed against them in the future in any state.

Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor, who passed away in 2020, was booked under sections of the Preservation of Trees Act in Mumbai for chopping down more branches of trees than permitted during the construction of his bungalow in Pali Hill.

The complaint was filed against the iconic actor by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). According to the complainant, Kapoor was allowed to cut down six branches.

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar

One of the most powerful celebrity couples in Bollywood, both Khanna and Kumar landed in trouble following a fashion show in 2009.

Kumar was walking the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week at Grand Hyatt hotel in Santa Cruz, Mumbai. Seated in the front row was his wife, whom he approached and asked to unbutton his jeans during the walk. While Khanna hesitated for a moment, she went ahead with the gimmick nevertheless. While the audience cheered, some took offence to the act.

A complaint was filed by a social activist against Khanna, Kumar and the organisers alleging that the act promoted obscenity. An FIR was registered by the Vakola Police in Mumbai under Section 294 of the IPC, following which both Khanna and Kumar were arrested. However, the couple was released immediately.

Shah Rukh Khan

King Khan is one of the few superstars who has managed a somewhat spotless personal image in the media and society. Even then, he is among the topmost Indian celebrities to have landed in legal trouble.

In 2017, SRK was busy with the promotions of his film Raees. As part of it, he travelled on the August Kranti Express from Mumbai to Delhi on 23 January.

When the train reached Kota the following morning, SRK’s presence led to pandemonium on the platform. Following the incident, a man who operated a stall on the platform filed a complaint against SRK alleging that his stall and public property were damaged in the commotion.

The Kota GRP Police registered the case against the actor and others under multiple sections of IPC, including Section 147 (rioting) and sections of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984.

In April 2017, the Rajasthan High Court directed the Rajasthan Police not to take any coercive action against SRK in connection with the case.

But this was not the only incident that happened during the journey. Before reaching Kota, the train halted at Vadodara where similar chaos led to the death of one person and injured two cops.

SRK was subsequently summoned by a judicial magistrate court in the matter. Khan then approached the Gujarat High Court. Eventually, in April 2022, the High Court quashed the criminal case against the actor.

Mamta Kulkarni

A prominent Bollywood celebrity of the 1990s, Mamata Kulkarni was also unfortunately plagued by controversies throughout her career. One of them was when she posed for a bold photoshoot for a magazine cover wearing only jeans.

The picture was taken aesthetically and was published on the cover in September 1993. However, it caused a furore at the time. There were protests outside Kulkarni’s home in Mumbai and several Bollywood stars and producers went against her.

Although a case was filed and an arrest warrant was reportedly issued as well, she was granted immediate bail. The case was eventually settled in 2000 with a fine. Kulkarni had also stirred controversy during the case when she appeared in court wearing a burqa.

(Main image: Courtesy of Ranveer Singh/@ranveersingh/Instagram; Featured image: Courtesy of Shah Rukh Khan/@iamsrk/Instagram)