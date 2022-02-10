A Khabar to remember: India’s ‘Writing With Fire’ gets a well-deserved Oscar nomination

When a group of Dalit women from the Hindi heartland started India’s first and only independent feminist rural news platform, they couldn’t have imagined that their story would reach the world one day. It’s a glorious moment for the team at Khabar Lahariya. Their incredible journey has made it to the Oscars.

Directed by Sushmit Ghosh and Rintu Thomas, Writing With Fire has created history by becoming the first Indian documentary feature to bag an Oscar nomination. The film has been nominated in the Best Documentary Feature category at the 94th Academy Awards. Writing With Fire faces tough competition against films like Ascension, Attica, Flee, and Summer of Soul.

From humble beginnings in 2002 to a reader base of 5 million, Khabar Lahariya has come a long way. The hyperlocal newspaper was launched by the New Delhi-based Nirantar Trust, in collaboration with Kavita Bundelkhandi, Meera Jataw, and Shalini Joshi. The platform went completely digital in 2015 and scripted its success story afresh.

In their film, Ghosh and Thomas have documented the story of the courageous women scribes. Hailing from the Dalit community, the women journos broke the shackles of casteism and patriarchy to bring grassroots level issues of grave importance to the cover.

The film has travelled the globe and has been recognised at several prestigious awards. It won the Special Jury Award at the Sundance Film Festival in 2021. With an impressive list of awards already on their shelf, the filmmakers can hope of adding another feather in their cap with the Academy Awards.

The Academy Awards shared the news on their official Twitter handle. As soon as the nominations for 94th Academy Awards were announced, the proud Indian Twitterati sent out congratulatory tweets for the makers and #WritingWithFire started trending on the microblogging site. Instagrammers also applauded the filmmakers in their stories.

A proud and elated Thomas took to her Twitter handle to express her gratitude and joy. The filmmaker shared a video, where her crew can be seen getting all emotional and cheery about the good news.

Indian documentaries Smile Pinki and Period-End of Sentence had also won the prestigious award in the Best Documentary Short category in 2009 and 2019, respectively.

That Indian audiences have become more welcoming of documentaries brings a ray of hope to young documentary filmmakers. Lately, Indian documentaries have been lauded by international audiences. For instance, Delhi-based filmmaker Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes won the Grand Jury Prize in the World Cinema Documentary Competition category at the Sundance Film Festival 2022.

With a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, Writing With Fire is unfortunately not yet available on any streaming platform. It premieres on PBS Videos on March 28. You may also rent it on Vudu.

