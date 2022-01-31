Sundance Film Festival 2022: Shaunak Sen’s documentary ‘All That Breathes’ wins big

Another international feather was added to the cap of an Indian filmmaker. Delhi-based Shaunak Sen’s documentary All That Breathes bagged the World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Documentary at Sundance Film Festival 2022. It was the only Indian film to win the top prize at the event that was held virtually on Friday.

Shaunak Sen’s documentary spoke about Delhi’s toxic air and rising violence amidst which two brothers struggle to keep a bird alive, also known as the Black Kite. The film was lauded and received well among the 14,849 films. Out of these, 84 were features and 59 were short films.

Sundance Film Festival’s official Twitter handle shared a video announcing the winner. Also, the clip featured Shaunak, who spoke about his film and expressed his happiness over winning big. He said, “I am utterly, unequivocally overwhelmed and thrilled.” He further added, “From the entire team to everybody at Sundance, we can’t thank you enough. It feels utterly surreal and absurd. I feel like there is no non-cliche way of saying this, but I can’t thank you enough.”

Now to present the World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Documentary is @emilie_bujes pic.twitter.com/AryiA4vUPr — SundanceFilmFestival (@sundancefest) January 28, 2022

The jury of The World Cinema Documentary Competition comprised filmmaker Dawn Porter, Emilie Bujes and Patrick Gaspard. Emilie Bujes, who announced the winner, described, All That Breathes as a “poetic film”.

All That Breathes is produced by Sen, Aman Mann and Teddy Leifer.

Talking about the other winners, The World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Dramatic went to Alejandro Loayza Grisi for Utama. On the other hand, Hollywood sensation Dakota Johnson’s Cha Cha Real Smooth won the Audience Award: US Dramatic. The film was directed by Cooper Raiff and chronicles a young and aimless college graduate diving into a relationship with a young mom and her teenage daughter.

Meanwhile, Daniel Roher bagged The Festival Favorite award for Navalny, which is a thriller that dealt with anti-authoritarian Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. At the same time, in another category, world cinema audience awards were won by a Finnish film titled Girl Picture that featured a story of three girls and The Territory, which was based on a controversial area of the Amazon rainforest.

