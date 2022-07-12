Indian Matchmaking: Netflix’s search for the perfect pair is back for season 2

Netflix has stated that the popular series Indian Matchmaking will return for a second season on August 10. The all-new eight-episode feature will be helmed by Mumbai’s ‘top matchmaker’ Sima Taparia. Here’s all about it.

Hour-long episodes underlined by all-new client expectations and matrimonial wishlists in season 2 of the popular Netflix series Indian Matchmaking. Starring single millennials from around the globe, the show will draw from television personality Sima Taparia’s experience to set things in motion.

Indian Matchmaking season 2 will be a rollercoaster of emotions

The series will feature new clients as well as some old faces, based on the posts by Netflix and Taparia. This includes the fierce and opinionated Aparna Shewakramani and the fan-favourite Nadia Jagessar from season 1. Shewakramani shared the news on her social-media page stating,“Hmm, feel like this could be better.” before adding, “I am on Indian matchmaking again. Catch it on Netflix, August 10!”

Taparia also took to Instagram to express her excitement and said, “The love I’ve gotten from the fans of the show has been wonderful.” She added,“Matchmaking is my passion, and it’s a joy to share my work with audiences around the world. Sima from Mumbai is back!”

Reportedly, the new series will involve complex wishlists, including accommodating the classic “ovo-lacto-semi-vegetarian” diet. Smriti Mundhra, creator and executive producer, was quoted by Variety saying, “The response to Season 1 of ‘Indian Matchmaking’ was overwhelming, and we’re thrilled to be back with more episodes that explore the rollercoaster of emotions and tough conversations on the journey to finding love.”

In 2021, Indian Matchmaking was nominated for an Emmy in the Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program category. The show, which revolves around traditional, kundali-based matchmaking for modern millennials, first dropped on Netflix in July 2020. In March, the streaming platform announced a spinoff series titled, Jewish Matchmaking.

All images: Courtesy Netflix