Indian movies nominated for Oscars over the years

For any movie buff, the Academy Awards is a big deal and Hollywood has been cashing in on this factor from the beginning. As a byproduct of Hollywood’s incredible movie production, the Oscars are essentially a westernised affair that doesn’t exactly pander towards other regions of the world and somewhere that has left a big void. The South Asian industry is by far one of the minorities and truth be told, not many Indian movies have been nominated for the Oscars which has left the Indian diaspora disappointed, but we can only hope for better representation in the near future. However, here’s a list of the movies that did make the cut. Read on.

List of Indian movies nominated for Oscars

Mother India

Mother India is a 1957 iconic film directed by Mehroob Khan that threw open the possibilities of Indian cinematography to the global audience. The movie that featured Nargis, Raaj Kumar, Rajendra Kumar and Sunil Dutt in lead roles was also the first Indian movie that was nominated for Oscar, and that speaks volumes. The story revolves around a woman, Radha, who is essentially considered the ‘mother’ of the village. The movie showed her struggle in raising her two sons, and her fight for survival against a malicious money lender amidst other brewing troubles. It also depicted the struggle of India as a country and its women and fashioned Nargis as a role model. The movie’s title is significant as it countered American author Katherine Mayo’s book Mother India (1927), which misconstrued the Indian culture. The movie’s backdrop is the aftermath of its independence in 1947 and hints at a strong sense of nationalism.

Salaam Bombay!

Sure we love Mira Nair for Monsoon Wedding but it was her directorial debut that really set the path for this incredible director. Mumbai slums have long served as an inspirational canvas for many – from a commercial Slumdog Millionaire to the hip Gully Boy, but Salaam Bombay! is the OG. One of the finest Indian movies nominated for the Oscars, it drew inspired from the lives of children living in the slums of Mumbai. A revelation for the global audience, the movie starred Shafiq Syed, Raghuvir Yadav, Anita Kanwar, Nana Patekar, Hansa Vithal and Chanda Sharma in lead roles. The story revolves around a young boy Krishna, who is tasked with earning money to pay for the damage to his elder brother’s motorbike. His failure leads him to board the train to Bombay. He is soon mugged but ends up befriending the thieves who lead him into the underbelly of the city – the notorious red light area of Falkland Road.

Lagaan

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and produced by Aamir Khan, the movie features Khan, debutant Gracy Singh, Rachel Shelley and Paul Blackthorne in lead roles. Set in the fictitious village of Champaner, the story follows the villagers who await meeting the king (who, by the way, is enjoying a game of cricket) outside Cantonment grounds in the hopes of being exempted from the tax due to drought conditions. However, things do not bode well for them as Bhuvan, a young farmer seems to find the game amusing, the company captain, not so much and challenges them to a game in exchange for cancelling their taxes for three years. The villagers get to work and collectively beat the Brits and evade the scathing tax imposition. It played out well at the box office as the third highest-grossing Hindi film of 2001; also the third Indian movie to be nominated for the Oscars.

Writing with Fire

Directed by filmmakers Sushmit Ghosh and Rintu Thomas, Writing with Fire is a critically acclaimed documentary that tells the tale of journalists who are at the helm of running a Dalit women-led newspaper, Khabar Lahariya. It talks about the vital shift from print to digital media through smartphones. A 14-year long journey, it is the sole new agency that is run by oppressed women who boldly take up the challenge of reporting, without an iota of fear. The boss man, chief reporter Meera and crime reporter Suneeta are the ones who undertake the massive challenge of reporting from the most tumultuous regions of the country, highlighting burning issues that many wouldn’t have the gall of bringing forth.

The House That Ananda Built

Directed by Fali Bilimoria, The House That Ananda Built is a 1968 short documentary film that revolves around Ananda Karan, a successful Odiya businessman in Nagpur. It tells the story of this family and gives us an insight into their life, particularly Ananda, his children and his beliefs pre and post-independence and how that had affected his family in the process. It hits the audience with a sense of nostalgia and eggs us on to think back to simpler times, thoughts and lifestyle as we see Ananda reminiscing.

Little Terrorist

It would seem as though talent runs in this family – Little Terrorist, a 2004 Indian short film was directed by famed designer Ritu Kumar’s son Ashvin Kumar and is one of the most heartfelt Indian movies that was nominated for the Oscars. It features Sahaj Sorathiya, Vats Gajera, Sushil Sharma and Megnaa Mehtta in the leading roles and gives us a faint ‘The Boy in Striped Pajamas’ vibes, minus the genocide of course. The plotline revolves around a 10-year old Pakistani Muslim boy, Jamal and how he ended up in the Indian side of the border while playing a harmless game of cricket. While this might be a sensitive issue for many, it is beautifully dealt with by Kumar. Jamal is provided shelter by a hesitant Bhola and his niece Rani – his innocence champions the skepticism in their minds.

The White Tiger

Written and directed by Ramin Bahrani, The White Tiger is based off a novel by Aravind Adiga of the same name. Starring Adarsh Gourav, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Rajkummar Rao as leads, the film follows the life of Balram, a poor Indian guy who uses his wit to escape his life of poverty. He goes on to work for an influential family as a driver; but an accident leaves him shaken and questioning the safety of his family. To overturn the events, he takes matters into his own hands (things get really gritty here) and strives to live up to the name of ‘The White Tiger’, a metaphor that has been used cunningly in the movie. There’s a definitely class distinction in the movie that is expressed through subtle nuances. Definitely one of the edgiest Indian movies nominated for the Oscars, The White Tiger packs a punch all too well.

An Encounter with Faces

Directed by the celebrated Vidhu Vinod Chopra, An Encounter with Faces gives us a real insight into the lives of delinquent children from the areas of Dongri and Mankhurd in Mumbai. An absolute heart-wrenching saga, the story sheds light on these children who narrate their dilemma, and socio-economic plight – an excellent way to familiarise ourselves with the hard-hitting issues of the country. Although it isn’t the most comfortable movie to sit through, it makes a fair attempt at raising awareness amongst the audience. The emphasis on rehabilitation in this movie certainly grabs attention and points out the harsh inequalities of society.

