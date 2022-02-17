‘Chakda ‘Xpress’ and other upcoming Indian sports films in 2022

From cricket and chess to athletics and badminton, India is a country that loves its sports, and the celluloid space often serves as a platform to keep the sporting fervour alive.

Over the years, there has been a rise in the number of films based on sports and sports stars. Stories of underdogs, historic achievements and age-old sports have been drawing crowds to the theatres to entertain and inspire.

Owing to the sheer diversity and people’s love for sports, Indian cinema has an array of films that have piqued the minds of Bollywood buffs and filmmakers alike. In recent years, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Dangal, Mary Kom, Gold, Soorma and other such movies have reigned on the silver screen.

Released last year, movies like Saina, Rashmi Rocket and Toofan also stole the hearts of movie lovers and fans of the respective games.

In fact, Raveer Singh-starrer 83, that released in December 2021, brought back memories of Indian Men’s Cricket team’s historic World Cup win in 1983. Cricket is one sport that trumps all others in the country in terms of popularity. In India, cricket fever is a perennial phenomenon and Bollywood stars have, time and again, taken to the big screen to portray iconic sportspersons in films, including MS Dhoni, Azhar, and Sachin.

This year as well, there is promising line-up of movies for all sports fans.

Here are some of the major upcoming sports films of 2022

Chakda ‘Xpress

Anushka Sharma is padded up to enthral all cricket lovers with Chakra ‘Xpress. The Indian women’s cricket team has created some phenomenal records. But one of the names that stands out in the Indian national team is ace cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

The medium-fast pacer is one of the longest playing sportspersons and captained the Indian team from 2008 to 2011. She received the prestigious Arjuna Award in 2010 and the Padma Shri two years later.

Sharma steps in the shoes of this towering personality in this film. Chakda ‘Xpress will be an eye-opener for society as it takes viewers into the life and journey of Goswami and the Indian women’s cricket team.

The Prosit Roy directorial is slated to release on Netflix.

In a January 2022 press release by Netflix, the actress stated, “At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket.”

Jhulan Goswami, who is equally excited about the film, said, “Sometimes, it is one girl from Chakda playing a game of cricket with her team shaking, screaming for, and rising together when the stumps are finally knocked out.”

Jhund

Amitabh Bachchan, aka Big B, is back to take over the silver screen with this much-anticipated sports film which is slated for a theatrical release on 4 March.

Directed by Nagraj Manjule, Jhund traces the life and contribution of Vijay Barse, a retired sports teacher who founded the NGO named Slum Soccer. A passionate football player bound by financial restrictions and several hurdles, 60-year-old Barse tries to instil love and interest for the game among local teenage goons.

Without proper education or job, these boys are mostly slum dwellers who waste their time playing cards, smoking, fighting and robbing passersby. Barse takes it upon himself to give them a purpose and train them to put in their best foot forward and enter the biggest soccer tournament — ‘Homeless Soccer.’

Liger

Liger marks Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda and legendary boxer Mike Tyson ’s debut in Bollywood.

The Puri Jagannadh film depicts the struggle of an aspiring boxer who wishes to rise from his circumstances and conquer the ring. The film shows an ordinary chaiwala (tea seller) persevering to attain his goal.

This upcoming sports drama also stars Ananya Pandey opposite Vijay and Ronit Roy as his trainer. It is produced by Dharma Productions, actor-turned-producer Charmme Kaur and Jagannadh. The film is scheduled for release on 25 August 2022.

Maidaan

This high-voltage upcoming sports film stars Ajay Devgn as Indian football team coach Syed Abdul Rahim.

Rahim, who was the coach and manager of the national team from 1950 to 1963, is considered the architect of modern Indian football.

The film is helmed by Badhaai Ho (2018) and Tevar (2015) director Amit Ravindernath Sharma and has Priyamani, Rudranil Ghosh, Gajraj Rao and Nitanshi Goel, among others in pivotal roles. The majority of the filming took place in Lucknow, Kolkata and Mumbai.

Maidaan is scheduled for release on 3 June 2022.

Ghani

The upcoming sports film features Telugu star Varun Tej Konidela in the lead as Ghani, an ambitious boxer who has his mind set on winning over the ring.

The intensive sports drama follows Ghani, who hails from a broken home and has suffered throughout his childhood. This has shaped him both physically and mentally to face the roughs of the ring.

Directed by Kiran Korrapati, Ghani is narrated by actor Ram Charan who asks some haunting questions that give a philosophical high ground to the sports drama. The trailer is quite intense and ends with the narrator saying, “If you just participate in the game and lose it, you will just be in the records. But you will find a place in history, only when you win.”

The film also promises power-packed performances by Suniel Shetty, Jagapathy Babu, Nadia Moidu and Saiee Manjrekar.

Ghani has a premiere date of 18 March 2022.

Mr and Mrs Mahi

Another treat for cricket crazy fans this year is Mr and Mrs Mahi. The upcoming Dharma Productions movie will feature the Roohi pair Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao as the lead.

Kapoor will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar as her character, Mahima, who dons a cricketing helmet, while Mahendra (Rajkummar Rao) is suggested to be her support pillar. The trailer ushers in the voice of the characters as details surface on the back of a blue jersey.

Announcing the film, an excited Rao wrote on his social media accounts, “Sometimes you can’t chase your dreams, alone! Excited for this partnership on the field with Janhvi Kapoor, directed by Sharan Sharma. See you in cinemas on 7th October, 2022.”

Helmed by Gunjan Saxena director Sharan Sharma, Mr and Mrs Mahi is sure to enthral viewers. In fact, Kapoor has shared several photos posing with cricketers Dinesh Karthik, Abhishek Nayar and Vikrant Yeligati while she was preparing for the shoot.

Jersey

In the cricket frenzy nation that India is, a sport drama based on the game, which is often considered a religion, is something cine-goers look forward to. Setting such a premise, Jersey, starring Shahid Kapoor, is expected to engage the crowds with its incredible story of an underdog.

The Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu film of the same name, Jersey depicts the story of a failed cricketer, Arjun Talwar, who gives the sport and his career one last final push for the sake of his son. At the age of 36, Talwar is back on the crease, and he has to win the game as there is no other way.

Jersey also stars Mrunal Thakur as Vidya Talwar (Shahid’s wife), Pankaj Kapur, Ronit Kamra and Sanjiv Chopra, among others in key roles.

The Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial was supposed to hit the theatres on 31 December 2021 but has been delayed because of the pandemic.

Toolsidas Junior

Sanjay Dutt is geared up to portray the life and journey of a snooker champion in the much-awaited sports film of 2022 Toolsidas Junior.

The tag line “Bachcha hai, phaad dega” sets the audience up for an interesting story of a star player who reaches the zenith of success.

Written and directed by Mridul Mahendra, the film stars child actor Varun Buddhadev and Rajiv Kapoor, alongside Dutt in prominent roles.

Kapoor passed away in early 2021. He was last seen in the 1990 romantic film Zimmedaaar and gained immense praise for his performance as Naren in the 1985 Raj Kapoor film Ram Teri Ganga Maili.

Though not much is known about the film, the team also has stalwarts Ashutosh Gowariker and Bhuvan Kumar as producers.

Shabaash Mithu

In a movie manic nation that worships cricket as a religion, brace yourself for another film based on this sport.

Starring Taapsee Pannu as Mithali Raj, the captain of the Indian women’s cricket team, Shabaash Mithu was set for a 4 February 2022 release. However, there is no further information about the film’s premiere.

Carving a name in a male-dominated sport is something that is not easily achieved. Like Jhulan Goswami, Mithali Raj, too, has a record that is hard to match. For a woman to play cricket, break glass ceilings and stereotypes, she has shown that with determination and perseverance, dreams can come true. The tenacious cricketer went on to win tournaments with her team and make a mark for herself.

Shabaash Mithu was initially helmed by Raees director Rahul Dholakia but was later taken over by Srijit Mukherjee of Autograph and Hemlock Society fame.

Hero and feature image: Courtesy Netflix India/ YouTube