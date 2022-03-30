Virat Kohli to Alia Bhatt: These are 10 of India’s most valuable celebrities

The seventh edition of Duff & Phelps’s annual Celebrity Brand Valuation report 2021 is out. The report has listed India’s most valuable celebrities. Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli has retained the first position for the fifth year in a row.

Actor Ranveer Singh has secured the second position with a brand value of $158.3 million, while superstar Akshay Kumar has bagged the third position in the list of India’s most valuable celebrities. According to the report titled Digital Acceleration 2.0, the overall brand value of India’s top 20 valuable celebrities is estimated at $1.2 billion.

Here are India’s most valuable celebrities

Virat Kohli

The Indian cricketing legend has retained the first position with a brand value of $185.7 million. Kohli is also the most followed Indian celebrity on Instagram, with 188 million followers. According to Duff & Phelps’s study, the cricketer’s brand value faced a decline after he decided to hang his boots as the captain of the Indian cricket team. However, the report added that the batter will now be able to focus on his game, which in turn will justify the brand Kohli.

Ranveer Singh

Possibly the most energetic Indian celebrity, actor Ranveer Singh has seen an improvement in his brand equity this year. The actor has climbed to the second spot of the Duff & Phelps 2021 report with a brand value of $158.3 million. Known for his brilliant performances in movies like Gully Boy and 83, Singh also made his television debut last year with the game show The Big Picture. On the work front, the actor is gearing up for his upcoming movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

Akshay Kumar

Known for doing the maximum number of movies in a year, hit machine Khiladi Kumar has swapped his position with Ranveer Singh. Kumar has slipped to the third position on the celebrity brand value list with a valuation of $139.6 million. The Bachchan Pandey continues to be a leading force in Bollywood. Kumar’s Sooryavanshi became the first biggest Bollywood release after the pandemic by crossing the 100cr mark. His upcoming projects include Prithviraj, Ram Setu, Mission Cindrella, and Oh My God 2.

Alia Bhatt

Bhatt is the youngest celebrity on Duff & Phelps’s list. The talented superstar is the most valued brand among female Bollywood actors, with a brand value of $68.1 million. Bhatt’s recently-released Gangubai Kathiawadi surpassed the 100 cr mark and became one of the best performing big-screen releases in the post-pandemic times. The actress has currently wrapped up the final schedule of her much-awaited movie Brahmastra, where she will be seen alongside her boyfriend Ranbeer Kapoor. The movie will hit theatres in September this year.

MS Dhoni

Mahendra Singh Dhoni made headlines recently when he announced his resignation as the captain of IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings. Even after retiring from international cricket, the former Indian skipper is a force to reckon with. His brand value is estimated at $61.2 million, a substantial raise from last year’s $36.3 million. According to the Duff & Phelps report, the cricketing legend continues to enjoy a massive fan following. The report added that Dhoni boasts over 25 brands in his portfolio even after his retirement.

Amitabh Bachchan

The OG of Bollywood Mr Bachchan continues to inspire millions to this day with his sheer dedication and hard work. The legendary actor has bagged the sixth position on the list with a brand value of $54.2 million. Bachchan was recently seen in the Nagraj Manjule directorial Jhund. He has taken a stellar jump to the sixth position on the list from the ninth position in 2020. The 79-year-old is one of the most sought-after celebrities for endorsements. He also continues to be a part of the iconic television game show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Deepika Padukone

Padukone is the second woman on the list. She has secured the seventh position with a brand value of $51.6 million. The Gehraiyaan actress has moved down two positions from her last year’s ranking. Padukone recently confirmed that she will be working on her father, former badminton champion Prakash Padukone’s biopic. Earlier this year, Padukone also graced Lifestyle Asia India’s first digital cover. She has also been conferred with the Time 100 Impact Award recently.

Salman Khan

One of the most bankable superstars of India, Khan has a brand value of $51.6 million. He has moved a place higher from last year’s seventh spot on Duff & Phelps’s annual Celebrity Brand Valuation list. Khan became one of the first Bollywood stars to launch their own NFT collection. He will next be seen in Tiger 3, the third movie in the Ek Tha Tiger franchise. Khan also anchors the hit television reality show Big Boss and continues to be a favoured choice of brands for their endorsements. Khan also owns Being Human, which offers apparel and gym equipment.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Khurrana is one of the most talented actors that Indian cinema has seen over the last few years. His realistic roles in movies like Badhai Ho, Article 15, and Bala have helped him carve a niche for himself in the film industry. The actor has bagged the ninth position on the list with a brand value of $ 49.3 million. Khurrana has also been featured in Forbes India’s list of top 100 celebrities. He is known for raising important issues through his movies. His upcoming projects include Anek and Doctor G among others.

Hrithik Roshan

And last on the list is the handsome hunk, Hrithik Roshan. The Bollywood heartthrob has secured the tenth position with a brand value of $ 48.5 million. Roshan endorses top brands across industries. He also owns HRX, a sportswear brand. The actor will be seen in the neo-noir action crime thriller Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan in 2022. His other upcoming movies include War 2, Fighter, and Krrish 4.