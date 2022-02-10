Interview: Director Shakun Batra strives for authenticity in intimacy in ‘Gehraiyaan’

”I’m excited and nervous!” Shakun Batra tells me ahead of his new film’s release, Gehraiyaan, on Amazon Prime. The movie, starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Pandey and Dhairya Karwa, releases this Friday.

Ever since the trailer launch, Gehraiyaan has been under public scrutiny for its road less taken. The story revolves around a 30-something Alisha (Deepika Padukone), who feels ‘stuck’ in her six-year-old relationship with Karan (Dhairya Karwa) until she meets Zain (Siddhant Chaturvedi). The story is not really a love triangle gone wrong, rather a story of two individuals accessing their needs so far in life. And that’s where it drifts from everything mainstream in Bollywood.

Shakun Batra’s 2016 film Kapoor & Sons introduced us to his genre that unpeeled layers of a complicated relationship sans any judgement. And now, here we are, amidst another entangled relationship framed within infidelity, questioning the many unwritten rules of monogamy.

Shakun Batra on Gehraiyaan, authenticity, what romance means to him, and more

What can we take away from Deepika’s and Siddhant’s characters in Gehraiyaan?

What you see here are complex and entangled relationships. But, it’s very hard for me to tell people what to take away from the movie. The movie gives you enough to choose how you consume it. It is open to everyone’s interpretation. I’m keen to see how people react to it.

Your movies have always put friendship and family at the forefront of a love story. How has your filmmaking style evolved over the years?

When I make stories, I try to delve deep into the situations that are not so easy or black and white. I try to understand the psychological complexities of people and what they go through during testing times.

How do you approach intimacy as a genre? Is there a full-proof way of getting it right every time?

I can look back at my work and say I have a process, but that’s just how I work. I rehearse and read; I try to see what works. Beyond that, I don’t have a process. I want things to be as authentic as they can be. I strive for that — even if that means authentic camera work, sound work, takes, performances. I like to strive for as much authenticity as I can.

Who/what inspired you to make these kinds of movies?

It’s my curiosity. It’s a theme that’s been playing on my mind since my twenties. Take, infidelity, in this case. The concept of relationships — stepping out of that monogamy — has always interested me. This is not new to me. It’s why do we make these choices, what are we thinking, how does the world look at it, and how do the people who are in it look at it. These questions have always stayed with me, and I just wanted to explore that.

How would you define your aesthetic?

My aesthetic is to strive for authenticity. I’m trying frames that look authentic. So far, the design in my film is created to achieve authenticity while keeping it aesthetically pleasing. I would call it ‘urban authentic’.

Are you a sucker for romantic stuff, especially on Valentine’s Day?

Except for when I was in school, I have never been a sucker for romance — in the romantic sense of it. And it has gotten me in many troubles on Valentine’s Day.

Tell us your top 3 most romantic destinations in the world?

You know you are talking to a completely wrong person right now. But my favourite destinations, in general, are Amsterdam, Kerala, and Los Angeles.

What is your idea of a perfect date?

My idea of a romantic date for everyone this Valentine’s Day is to watch Gehraiyaan on Amazon Prime.

All images: Courtesy Shakun Batra/Instagram