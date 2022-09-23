Is ‘Jamtara’ Season 2 based on a real story? Let’s find out

When Jamtara Season 1 released on Netflix, it gained immense popularity for telling a real story. Did the makers of the hit show continue its legacy? Is Jamtara Season 2 based on a real story as well?

The second season of the show is produced by Viacom18 Studios’ Tipping Point, helmed by National Award-winning director, Soumendra Padhi and written by Trishant Srivastava. Streaming from September 23 on Netflix, the show features Sparsh Shrivastava, Anshuman Pushkar, Amit Sial, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya among others. But what is the real story of Jamtara Season 2? Let’s find out.

Jamtara Season 2 real story

The web-series is based on real-life incidents around the widespread growth of phishing calls and organised cyber crimes of scamming. In Season 1, we saw a bunch of small-town young guns who operated a successful phishing racket. The business was running in full force until they came across a corrupt politician who wanted a huge share of their scamming business.

Jamtara, a district in Jharkhand, India, is known as the phishing capital of India. Jamtara Season 2 is the real story of a group of young men operating a phishing organisation and it picks up exactly from where Season 1 finished. The cousins who were at the crux of the phishing scam, get into a disagreement that turns them against each other. They end up heading two political rival groups, thus creating turmoil and chaos. Meanwhile, Jharkhand Police are on a hunt to catch the criminals.

Jamtara Season 2 is back with more phishing and more scams on a larger scale. All the characters in both seasons are real, some of them still behind the bars.

Season 1 was also created and directed by Soumendra Padhi. It is quite interesting to know how the idea of making this show occurred to him. Padhi had read an article in 2015 about how school students in Jamtara district ran a phishing business, which in turn sparked his curiosity. That’s when his writing team went to the area and started conducting their research and gathered more information on the same.

