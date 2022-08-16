Ishaan Khatter plays a war hero in ‘Pippa’, based on Indo-Pakistan war of 1971

Actor Ishaan Khatter-starrer Pippa teaser is out and the wait was worth it. It looks intense and the teaser will remind you of the good ol’ intense war films of Bollywood.

The much-awaited Pippa teaser was aptly released on the occasion of Independence Day. The film releasing on December 2, 2022, also stars Soni Razdan and Mrunal Thakur in the roles of Khatter’s mother and sister, respectively. Let’s take a closer look at the teaser of this highly anticipated film.

Ishaan Khatter in Pippa teaser and hints of an intense war

Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, the movie features the Battle of Garibpur that was fought during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971. Based on real events and a book, The Burning Chaffees, authored by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, Pippa features Ishan Khatter as Captain Mehta. He belonged to the 45th Cavalry Tank Squadron and fought on the easter front during the war.

The teaser features some fiery war scenes as India goes to war with Pakistan, where Khatter is seen as a young soldier leading his troops to free the then East Pakistan. The teaser begins when the then-Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi addressing the nation during which she announces the beginning of the India-Pakistan war in 1971. The popular war cry of Bengal “Joy Bangla” is also seen in the teaser, along with a glimpse of Razdan and Thakur.

The film is named after the Russian amphibious war tank PT-76 that was used in the war. Pippa is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur with RSVP Movies and Roy Kapur Films and the music of the film is scored by the legendary AR Rahman.

In a statement, Screwvala sai, “Pippa, set in 1971 against the backdrop of one of the largest refugee migrations in modern history that then led to the liberation and formation of a country, is a story that must be told and we can’t wait to unravel the scale of this epic movie to audiences worldwide on December 2.”

All Images: Courtesy Instagram/Ishaan Khatter