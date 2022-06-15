Hit series ‘Fauda’ gets an Indian retelling through Sudhir Mishra’s ‘Tanaav’

Critically-acclaimed director Sudhir Mishra, in association with Applause Entertainment, is set to revisit the action-packed Israeli series Fauda through Tanaav. Complete with a star-studded cast that features the likes of Rajat Kapoor and Satyadeep Mishra, the adaptation will stream exclusively on Sony LIV.

Hailed as one of the best Israeli shows to hit the screens, Fauda is a thrilling tale centered on the country’s armed forces. The Indian adaptation is helmed by Traffic Signal director Sudhir Mishra and features Manav Vij, Sumit Kaul, Rajat Kapoor, Shashank Arora, Arbaaz Khan, Zarina Wahab, Ekta Kaul, Waluscha De Sousa, M.K. Raina, Sheen Dass, Danish Hussain, Satyadeep Mishra, Sukhmani Sadana, Sahiba Bali, Amit Gaur, Arslan Goni, Rockey Raina, and Aryaman Seth in noteworthy roles.

Sudhir Mishra’s Tanaav is set against the backdrop of Kashmir

Fauda, Arabic word which translates to ‘chaos,’ is a fast-paced thriller featuring the Israeli armed forces. Created by Avi Issacharoff and Lior Raz, in collaboration with Yes Studios, the show has garnered praise globally. The Indian edition of the series stays true to its spirit. Reflecting on this, Issacharoff, was quoted by Firstpost as saying, “We are very happy and proud to hear about Tanaav, the Indian version of Fauda. It’s a true honor for us to learn how Fauda succeeded to touch the hearts of so many people from all over the world and especially in India.”

Viewers will reportedly be taken back to 2017 Kashmir, where the series will focus on the dangerous lives of a special covert ops unit. Socio-political in nature with family at its heart, Tanaav will spotlight complex and flawed human sensibilities while touching upon feelings of love, loss, betrayal, and revenge, the official synopsis notes. In line with this, the series title translates to being in a state of tension or stress.

Shooting took place in locations around Kashmir for over 100 days and the payoff is a 12-episode nail-biter that comes with a glitzy ensemble of performers, cast by Gangs of Wasseypur casting director Mukesh Chhabra.

Adding to this, Danish Khan, EVP & Business Head, Sony Entertainment Television, SonyLIV & StudioNext at Sony Pictures Networks India was quoted by the Indian Express as saying, “’Tanaav‘ reaffirms our commitment towards presenting captivating and entertaining stories of depth and substance. With its compelling storyline, cinematography and stellar cast backed by Applause Entertainment and Sudhir Mishra, Tanaav will find resonance with our viewers.”

Meanwhile, Firstpost also noted Mishra as stating, “Applause Entertainment discovers some of the best International stories to be reimagined and adapted for Indian audiences. As a filmmaker, ‘Tanaav’ allowed me to explore a variety of characters and delve deep into their psyche.”

Sameer Nair, CEO Applause Entertainment added to this, “A global sensation, ‘Fauda’ was always a story waiting to cross borders and be adapted in a new setting. We at Applause Entertainment find it immensely gratifying to bring an edge-of-the-seat drama of this caliber to Indian audiences, offering a new perspective to the human stories depicting all sides of the conflict.”

Former such collaborations include Scam 1992, Avrodh, Undekhi, and Your Honor — all of which were met with roaring success. Although no release date has been specified as of yet, the series will exclusively air on SonyLiv.

All images: Courtesy Applause Entertainment