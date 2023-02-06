An itinerary for Mindy Kaling in Jaipur, based on her best movies & shows

Mindy Kaling is a global icon, and Indians especially love her for populating their culture globally through her shows and movies. Be it her popular character from The Office or her much-loved Netflix show, Never Have I Ever, Kaling has always stayed true to her roots represented India several times through her work. When it comes to comedy, Kaling became a household name in the industry very quickly. She established herself as an actor and soon starting producing and directing as well. She is the brainchild behind many amazing shows and movies from Hollywood that we all love. Her latest project that has everyone waiting with bated breath is the one that she is planning with our Desi Girl, Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Mindy Kaling is currently in Jaipur on a short trip. Fans anticipate that her trip to the Pink City might also be work-related. Rumours suggest that she has arrived in the city hunting for locations for her upcoming wedding film with Priyanka. The film was announced back in 2019 and the rom-com film’s writer, Dan Goor, has also accompanied the actor-producer on this trip.

And since Kaling is in Jaipur, we hope it’s not all work and no play kind of a trip. Jaipur is a city of wonders and it offers a deep dive into the rich culture of the state. Mindy should definitely not miss the hot spots in the city and enjoy all the things it has to offer. We have curated an itinerary based on her films and shows, chalking out a plan for places she should visit in Jaipur.

From Jal Mahal to Jantar Mantar, here’s what we have planned for Mindy Kaling

Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan holds great history and it is always a great idea to revisit the past stories and tales through the many forts and palaces located in the streets of this beautiful city.

Have a breakfast of the Champions at Tapri Central

A day without a great breakfast is a day wasted. Thankfully, the local breakfast in Jaipur is absolutely scrumptious. Mindy Kaling can start her day at Tapri Central where she can enjoy a range of local breakfast items like poha, tofu bhurji, sprout chaat, and an assortment of chai to choose from.

Plan a special episode about Mindy visiting the markets

The local markets in the city have so much to offer. The markets are like a mecca of souvenirs and are one of the most picturesque sights in the city. Since Mindy is presumably scouting different locations for her movie, she can visit the local markets and plan for a special episode of The Mindy Project too. The audience loves the show and it is never a bad idea to create a special episode of the popular show. It could be based on Mindy exploring Jaipur and its local markets on a trip to India (something we saw Sarah Jessica Parker do in Sex And The City 2).

Cross Oceans (8) to visit an array of forts

What’s a trip to Jaipur if you have not been to the forts and museums in the city? Since Kaling has crossed oceans to be here, a trip down the history lane is a must. The forts offer stories and tales of the many mighty kings that ruled over the city, about the great battles that were fought and so much more. Tourist attractions like the Nahargarh Fort, Amber Fort, City Palace, Panna Meena ka Kund, and museums like Albert Hall Museum, and Amrapali Museum could be great spots to visit.

Get The Morning Show from a tourist guide at Jantar Mantar

Jantar Mantar is one of the many UNESCO World Heritage Sites located in Jaipur. There’s much to learn about the larger-than-life abstract sculptures at Jantar Mantar. A morning show by the highly knowledgeable tourist guides of Jantar Mantar always sounds like a good idea. The actor-producer will get to learn about the fascinating collection of astronomical tools started by Rajput ruler Jai Singh II and will surely be amazed.

Never Have I Ever tried mouthwatering Dal Bati Churma

Being away from India, Mindy must sure crave for some good Indian food. And when in Jaipur, one must try the mouthwatering Dal Bati Churma. After an afternoon of exploring the city’s rich culture and heritage, the actress can stop at one of the local restaurants to enjoy a delicious meal of Dal Bati Churma. Some of the best places that offer this tasty meal are Rajsthani Thali Dal Bati Churma, Rawat Mishthan Bhandar, Chokhi Dhani and more.

Explore the Inside Out of Hawa Mahal

Her voiceover character as Disgust in Inside Out is one of her most loved roles. Exploring the beautiful inside outs of Hawa Mahal is just the opposite of ‘disgust’. The Palace of Breeze is known for its distinctive architectural features. From the honeycombed veneer to the geometric accents and rows of tiny windows, the palace is one of the most beautiful sights in Jaipur.

Ditch The Office to watch the beautiful sunset at Jal Mahal

Floating atop the sparkling Man Sagar Lake, the area around Jal Mahal is the perfect place to watch the sunset and unwind. After a busy day at the forts and markets, watching the sun go down with a beautiful view of the scintillating lake is the most calming feeling in the frenzied city.

Watch a light & sound show at Jai Niwas Udhyan Late Night

A perfect end to the day for the Hollywood actress could be at the Jai Niwas Udhyan. A 3-D light & sound show is held at the Udhyan. It tells the story of the world-famous Shri Govind Dev Ji temple of Jaipur and the history behind its creation.

Hero & Feature Image: Courtesy Mindy Kaling / Instagram