Fans, rejoice! Netflix has announced the release date of ‘Jamtara’ season 2

Ever since the second season of Jamtara was announced, the fans of the show have been eagerly waiting for Netflix to drop more details. And now Jamtara Season 2 release date is out!

On August 24, 2022, Netflix announced the release date of the second season of Jamtara. To make the announcement, Netflix released a short, but intriguing 32-second-video. Coming to the important bit, Jamtara season 2 will start streaming from September 23 on Netflix. Let’s find out more.

Jamtara Season 2 release date and more

The second season of the show is produced by Viacom18 Studios’ Tipping Point, helmed by National Award-winning director, Soumendra Padhi and written by Trishant Srivastava.

In the short video released by Netflix, we can see phones ringing all across the country, of people across all spheres of life. Immediately after, we see a visual of a dilapidated banyan tree with a number of phones hanging from it.

The web-series is based on the real-life incidents around the widepsread growth of phishing calls and organised crimes of scamming and cyber crimes. In Season 1, we saw a bunch of small-town young guns who operated a successful phishing racket. The business was running in full force until they came across a corrupt politician who wanted a huge share of their scamming business. That’s when his writing team went to the area and started conducting their research and gathered more information on the same.

Season 1 was also created & directed by Soumendra Padhi. How the idea of making this show occurred to him is interesting as well. Padhi had read an article in 2015 about how school students in Jamtara district ran a phishing business, which sparked his interest.

All Images: Courtesy screenshot