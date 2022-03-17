Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway to star in ‘WeCrashed’, a series based on WeWork

Oscar winners Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway are starring in the upcoming television series WeCrashed as real-life couple Adam and Rebekah Neumann, which chronicles the emergence, working style and the fall of the office-sharing institution WeWork.

WeWork grew into a global brand worth $47 billion in under 10 years before its valuation plummeted 70% or more in six weeks in 2019.

The show will air on Apple TV+, starting 18 March as an eight-part limited series. The first three episodes will be released on Friday with a weekly rollout following it.

Directed by the duo John Requa and Glenn Ficarra, a part of it was shown at the ongoing SXSW Festival on 12 March.

What we know about WeCrashed so far

The plot

While WeCrashed is based on the podcast WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork, the series follows WeWork’s co-founder Adam Neumann’s relationship with Rebekah, along with the rise and downfall of their global coworking brand. Take a look at the official trailer:

The cast

Apart from Leto and Hathaway playing pivotal roles, the drama series also includes other notable actors. Kyle Marvin plays the role of Miguel McKelvey, WeWork’s co-founder. America Ferrera essays Elishia Kennedy, a fictional young entrepreneur whose life is turned upside down after joining the co-working company.

Meanwhile, O-T Fagbenle portrays Cameron Lautner, a fictional partner at an investment firm that butts heads with Adam Neumann.

About Rebekah and Adam Neumann

Rebecca Neumann is a Buddhism and business major, certified yoga instructor and was an actor for a while as well. She is Gwyneth Paltrow’s cousin. Meanwhile, her husband, Adam is the Israeli businessman who co-founded WeWork in 2010 with entrepreneur Miguel McKelvey.

The couple met in New York and got married in just a few months after their first date. Apart from being key members of the WeWork team, they were known for hosting luxurious parties and purchasing expensive condos after meeting success through the global coworking brand.

They were accused of self-dealing, which the couple denied, and making contradictory speeches about elevating the world’s consciousness while many of WeWork’s employees were overworked and underpaid.

This impacted their investors’ confidence who didn’t support the Neumanns when the latter wanted to make the company a publicly-traded and owned entity in 2019. As a result, the company’s finances dwindled and the couple resigned from their positions.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy © Apple TV+/ IMDb