Privacy and paparazzi: A look at controversies surrounding veteran actress Jaya Bachchan

One of the finest to grace the screens in the 70’s, 80’s, and 90’s, Jaya Bachchan has helmed several blockbuster hits and won numerous awards. Of late, however, she’s been in the spotlight for a string of controversies, primarily with the Mumbai paparazzi. Here’s all about it.

Bollywood actress and politician Jaya Bachchan – born Jaya Bhaduri – is a household name in India. She’s known for hits like Zanjeer (1973), Silsila (1981), and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001). She’s a Padma Shri awardee and walked into the world of Indian politics in 2004 when she was elected a Samajwadi Party Member of the Parliament. It’s no surprise why she’s built a reputation for being one of the most respectable public figures in the country. However, most recently, she’s made it to the headlines for her taciturn responses to being papped. We’re exploring a few incidents that have been the subject of conversation across social media.

Jaya Bachchan’s struggle with the Indian paparazzi

The most recent incident, as reported by the Hindustan Times, occurred at the family residence in Juhu. The actress – who was joined by her star-studded family for Diwali ceremonies – chased paparazzi away as they tried to snap the festivities saying, “Kaise flash kar rahe hai aap (how are you using flash on your camera for pictures)? Intruders.” Her bodyguards, meanwhile, are seen saying “Ae bhai, band kar (Shut it down) ” to the photographers.

Another instance, The Print recalls, occurred during Lakme Fashion Week where she arrived with her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. While being photographed, she raised questions about each organisation. And as one of them stumbled she said, “Serves you well. I hope you fall.” In a college fest in Mumbai, she was quoted saying, “It’s very annoying,” when people took pictures of her. “I’m trying to chat here,” she added.

Another popularly referenced incident is when she was out attending a Subhash Ghai event with Aishwarya Rai – her daughter-in-law – and heard the paparazzi calling out “Aish.” What’s Aish? Is she your school friend?,” she exclaimed.

Bachchan has also had an outburst in the Parliament. This occurred during a discussion on Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) when someone questioned her about the summons sent to daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan over the Panama Papers leak case. “Your bad days will be here soon…I curse you,” Jaya Bachchan said. She then went on to call out the chair for not listening to the opposition by stating, “you please strangulate us.”

The veteran actress has expressed a need to protect her privacy

In the podcast What The Hell Navya – hosted by granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda – Bachchan stated that she disliked people who interfered in her personal life. “ I despise the people who interfere in your personal life and fill their stomachs by selling those products. I hate it, I’m disgusted with such people.”

She further added, “I always tell them, ‘Aapko sharam nahi aati hai (Don’t you feel ashamed?)’.” When Nanda asked if she knew this would come with stardom, she noted that she neither ‘catered to’ or ‘endorsed’ it.

“I feel very strongly and it’s not that it’s today, I felt it from day one. I don’t mind if you talk about my work. You say, ‘She’s a bad actor and she has done this film badly, she’s not looking nice’, because it’s a visual media, don’t mind,” she shared. “But the rest I do mind. Because people who see them see it for a second and then move on. They’re onto something else,” Bachchan added.

Several publications have noted that the paparazzi culture in India is underlined by a certain symbiotic relationship between the celebrities and the actors. This, especially for younger stars, translates to marketing their lives – through images of them leaving gyms, restaurants, events, film sets, or even their homes.

All images: Courtesy Abhishek Bachchan/Navya Naveli Nanda