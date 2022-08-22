‘Jogi’ teaser: Diljit Dosanjh-starrer explores gritty themes from the 1984 riots

Netflix recently dropped the teaser to the much-awaited period thriller Jogi. Featuring Diljit Dosanjh, Amyra Dastur, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Kumud Mishra, Hiten Tejwani – the film spotlights all the events that surrounded the 1984 Sikh riots. Here’s all about it.

Captioned ‘Dekhiye Jogi ka hausla, Jogi ki himmat, aur Jogi ki dosti,’ (translated, behold Jogi’s courage, Jogi’s grit, and Jogi’s friendship) – a 40-second video gave viewers a sneak peek at director Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming film. Titled Jogi, the feature is based on real-life 1984 riots, a grim event that remains etched in the pages of Indian history. Set to stream exclusively on Netflix on September 16 – the storyline champions brotherhood, family, and unity.

Jogi teaser sees Diljit Dosanjh in an emotionally-charged role

The sneak peek sets the scene in Delhi, building up to the 1984 riots. At the centre of it is a Punjabi man from a close-knit family who leads a fairly simple life until circumstances put him in the throes of the anti-Sikh riots of 1984. Sparked by the assassination of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi – the accused being her two Sikh bodyguards – the real-life event is marked by bloodshed, with thousands of Sikhs losing their lives.

Reflecting on this, Dosanjh was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying. “The year of my birth is 1984 as well. I grew up hearing about real-life experiences about the time and the riots.” He further added, “I had even made a Punjabi film, Punjab 1984, sometime back, which won a National Film Award as well. So, the subject is really important for me, and Ali sir has picked the right story.” The film marks the Udta Punjab actor’s digital debut.

The teaser features a voice over, egging Dosanjh’s character on to flee and leave the capital city for Punjab with his family. He, however, chooses to stay and fight alongside his loved ones – establishing a passionate and courageous character. Dosanjh stated, “It is very important for us to tell the story about the tragedy. Everyone should know about it, that’s why the film releasing on an OTT platform is necessary. Because the subject is not yet explored in the digital space yet.”.

Furthering this sentiment, director Ali Abbas Zafar – of the Sultan fame – was quoted in a report by ANI News as stating, “Jogi is a very special film to me and who better than Diljit to helm the role of ‘Jogi’! It’s about hope, brotherhood, and courage in the times of adversity and is a story of how tough times very often unite different people.” He further stated, “I am extremely humbled that our story will reach millions of viewers not only in India but across the globe via Netflix.”

Besides Jogi, Dosanjh will soon be seen in the family entertainer Babe Bhangra Paude Ne with Sargun Mehta. Ali, meanwhile, is working on an action thriller named Bloody Daddy with Shahid Kapoor. Watch this space for more details.

