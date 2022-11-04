Johnny Depp to make an appearance in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 fashion show

Actor Johnny Depp will be making an appearance in Rihanna’s upcoming fashion show titled Savage X Fenty Vol. 4.

According to TMZ, the actor will be the “focus of one of the show’s ‘star’ moments” — a specific segment which has seen the likes of Cindy Crawford and Erykah Badu in the past.

The report says that Depp would, thus, become the first male celebrity to get a featured ‘star’ moment in any of Rihanna’s shows.

What we know about Depp’s appearance in Rihanna’s show

Press statement makes no mention

Though Depp’s name finds no mention in the official press release for the show or its trailer, multiple media outlets confirmed the appearance of the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

NBC reports that Depp is featured in the show at around 20 minutes “when he walks toward the camera as Outkast’s ‘So Fresh, So Clean’ plays in the background.”

The 40-minute show will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 9 November.

According to the press release, the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 will see performances from Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver and Maxwell.

Celebrities such as Taraji P. Henson, Cara Delevingne, Taylour Paige, Bella Poarch, Don Toliver, Ángela Aguilar and Irina Shayk will be making appearances.

Also featured in the show are actors Simu Liu and Winston Duke, who play Shang-Chi and M’Baku, respectively, in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films.

Backlash over Depp’s reported appearance

The news of Depp’s appearance in the show has led to controversy. Several social media users have called on Rihanna and her brand to remove him from the rolls.

Depp, who is renowned for his on-screen transformations for the roles he essays, was in the news through 2022 for his much-publicised defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard.

He won the case in June, with the court ordering Heard to pay damages amounting to USD 10 million (Rs 82 crores approx) to Depp. However, Depp was also ordered to pay USD 2 million (Rs 16 crores approx) to Heard for defaming her through his attorney.

Depp making deals and appearances

Since then, Depp has been signing deals and making multiple appearances.

He signed a new seven-figure deal with Dior in August to be the face of Sauvage men’s perfume. Depp has been a brand ambassador for the fashion house since 2015 and was not dropped by the label during his trial despite several other brands and film franchises doing so.

Depp also appeared at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards as the Moonman and performed live concerts with musician Jeff Beck, with whom he also released an album titled 18.

The actor is set to appear as King Louis XV in French filmmaker Maïwenn’s upcoming film Jeanne du Barry. He will also direct the biographical film Modigliani, about Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani, which will be produced by Barry Navidi and Al Pacino.

