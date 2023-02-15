‘Joker 2’: Check out Lady Gaga’s first look as Harley Quinn

Joker fans, rejoice! Some exciting images and new details about the much-anticipated Joker 2, including Lady Gaga’s first look, are out, and our anticipation for the film has never been greater.

First look at Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn with Joaquin Phoenix in ‘Joker 2.’ pic.twitter.com/opfCHsztbT — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 15, 2023

Director Todd Phillips took to Instagram to post a picture of Gaga, who will be essaying the role of Harley Quinn alongside Joaquin Phoenix who is returning to play the iconic titular role. The photo shows Gaga and Phoenix in each other’s arms, with the caption “Happy Valentines Day.” The singer and actress also posted the same picture on her Instagram account.

Earlier in December 2022, Philips shared a sneak peek from Joker 2’s production schedule by posting a picture of Phoenix with the caption “Day 1. Our Boy. #joker”.

What will be Lady Gaga’s role in Joker 2?

In August 2022, Gaga confirmed that she will be a part of Joker 2′s cast by playing the role of Harley Quinn in the upcoming sequel, which has been described as a musical. She follows in Margot Robbie’s footsteps who played Harley Quinn in DCEU’s Suicide Squad and Birds Of Prey. Kaley Cuoco has also essayed the role in HBO Max’s animated series Harley Quinn.

What is the plot of Joker 2?

Joker 2, also known as Joker: Folie à Deux, was confirmed in June 2022. The script for the upcoming film has been co-written by director Phillips along with Scott Silver. Currently, not much is known about the plot of the film. However, according to Variety, Gaga will be portraying a psychiatrist “who finds herself smitten with the Joker before taking on his villainous ways.”

Joker: Folie à Deux

10.04.24 pic.twitter.com/obp7T9lBFL — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 4, 2022

2019’s Joker was one of the most successful comic-book movie adaptations of all time and became the first R-rated movie to gross USD 1 billion worldwide. The film won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival and earned 11 Academy Award nominations. Phoenix also bagged the Oscar for Best Actor while Hildur Guðnadóttir won for Best Original Score.

When is Joker 2 releasing?

Warner Bros. will be releasing Joker 2 on October 9, 2024.

